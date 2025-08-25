Scottie Scheffler sums up his 2025 season after failing to win the Tour Championship

Scottie Scheffler started off the Tour Championship following a huge victory at the BMW Championship. While in excellent form, he finished the Tour Championship with a total score of 14 under par, ending in a tie for fourth place, four strokes behind the eventual champion, Tommy Fleetwood. Following this tournament, Scheffler discussed a variety of topics and summarized his entire season.

With the last FedEx Playoffs tournament, the 2025 regular season has concluded. With the FedEx fall approaching, Scottie Scheffler, who won five tournaments this season, summarized his season as rather great. Scheffler emphasized multiple times in the post-tournament press conference that the 2025 season was a lot of fun for him. The World No. 1 golfer stated,

"Yeah, I think it was pretty good. Yeah, I did some good stuff. It was nice to get some results. Yeah, it was a lot of fun."

This season, Scottie Sceffeler won the Memorial Tournament, the Byron Nelson, the 2025 PGA Championship, the Open Championship, and the BMW Championship. The World No. 1 surely had a fantastic season, but he doesn't appear to be ready to wind up right now. Scheffler stated during the same news conference that, despite the completion of the main season, he does not intend to halt his regular-season practice.

Scheffler stated that after the Tour Championship, he plans to take a few days off before returning to train for the upcoming Ryder Cup. He stated:

"I'll stay in my normal routine for the regular season. I'll go home, I'll take a couple of days off, and then I'll get back to practicing, get ready for Napa, and then I'll have another two weeks off, pretty similar routine to get ready for the Ryder Cup."

Scottie Scheffler will be a vital member of Team USA in this year's Ryder Cup as the team looks to win the title back from Team Europe.

Scottie Scheffler explains why he was able to win so many tournaments this year

TOUR Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Following the Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that despite some successful tournaments, he is still unsatisfied since the desire to perform better remains. Despite this, Sheffler remarked that he is pleased with his putting, which has undoubtedly improved since his 2024 season.

The World No. 1 even stated that he has been working on this aspect of the game for a long time and is pleased to see some results.

Scheffler explained,

"I feel like this year I improved my putting from last year, and that was really the one area of the game that I've been working quite hard on. Phil and I have been doing a lot of stuff, and it's nice to get some good results from that. Yeah, that's the reason I was able to win some more tournaments this year."

Scottie Scheffler plans to play in Napa before traveling to New York for the Ryder Cup, which will be held at the Bethpage Black Golf Course.

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More