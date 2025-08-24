  • home icon
  • Luke Donald calls Rasmus Højgaard to deliver a special message after the latter qualifies for the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Anusha M
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:37 GMT
Luke Donald - Rasmus Hojgaard - Betfred British Masters 2025 - Source - Getty
Danish golfer Rasmus Højgaard became the sixth player to mathematically qualify for the European Ryder Cup team. Following his performance at the Betfred British Masters, Højgaard climbed up the rankings to reach the sixth spot, leaving behind Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka among other notable golfers to make the Ryder Cup team.

Following his T13 finish at the European Tour event at the Belfry Golf Course, the Danish golfer was congratulated by Donald. The Team Europe captain called Højgaard to welcome him to the team. In response, Højgaard shared:

"It feels amazing! I don't think I've been that stressed out before playing the last few holes, but yeah, it was pretty cool!"

Luke Donald went on to share his excitement as he said:

"Well, you've earned it! You belong and I'm very excited to have you on the team."
Donald also reminded Højgaard about the work that needs to be done as the Bethpage event inches closer. Højgaard carded an eight-under par 280 to secure the spot for his first Ryder Cup.

Prior to the conclusion of the Betfred British Masters, Rasmus Højgaard sat in eighth place while Shane Lowry was placed sixth with a difference of 14 points. However, the Danish star earned 24.150 points with his performance at the recent event, leading to his rise on the leaderboard.

Both the American and European Ryder Cup teams have now gotten their six automatically qualified players and await the announcement of the captains' picks to fill the remaining six spots. Team Europe currently comprises Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton and Rasmus Højgaard.

How did Rasmus Højgaard perform at the 2025 Betfred British Masters?

The Betfred British Masters took place from August 21 to 24 at the Belfry Golf Course in Warwickshire, England and was the final event to determine the mathematically qualified players for the European Ryder Cup team. Rasmus Højgaard put up an impressive performance throughout the week and landed his Ryder Cup opportunity.

Rasmus H&oslash;jgaard at the Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Source: Getty
Rasmus Højgaard at the Betfred British Masters Hosted By Sir Nick Faldo 2025 - Source: Getty

The Danish golfer started off brilliantly with a 3-under 69 in round one after carding four birdies and one bogey overall. His second round took a turn for the worse as he shot two bogeys and a double bogey. He then balanced his scorecard after three birdies and an eagle, ending his round with a 1-under par score.

Højgaard carded four birdies and an eagle alongside a bogey and a double bogey to close round three with a 3-under par score. He shot five birdies in the final round but also scored four bogeys, wrapping up the round with a 1-under par score.

