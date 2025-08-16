Rory McIlroy lauds English golfer as latter’s Ryder Cup future continues in doubt

Rory McIlroy opened up about English golfer Harry Hall's impressive performance at the 2025 BMW Championship. After skipping the first FedEx playoff event, the Northern Irish golfer joined the stellar field of this week’s event. After two rounds of the tournament, several of the golfers who could potentially make it to the Ryder Cup are sitting in the top positions on the leaderboard.

Robert MacIntyre is leading the scoreboard at 14-under. Ludvig Åberg and Tommy Fleetwood are in the top 5. Harry Hall also had an impressive outing and tied for eighth. In the post-round press conference on Friday, Rory McIlroy was asked about Hall. In response, the world No. 2 said (via ASAP Sports):

"I played with Harry in his first start as a pro at the Dunhill Links a few years ago. I know him a little bit. Really nice player, great rhythm to his golf swing, and he's sort of done it a different way. He went over to UNLV and did it that way. But he's become a very consistent player, so we'll see what happens."

Harry Hall has enjoyed an impressive season on the PGA Tour in 2025, but in the auto-qualification for the Ryder Cup, he is ranked in 19th place, and only the top 6 after the Betfred British Masters will make it to the biennial tournament. However, he could be the captain’s pick for the event.

In the press conference on Friday, Hall opened up about the Ryder Cup and said that he had not gone through the fitting for the uniform, which is considered the standard practice for players who could potentially make it to the team. However, only time will tell who will be joining the Europe Team for the Ryder Cup in 2025 and whether they will be able to defend their title.

Rory McIlroy bounces back with a round of 66 at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy had a tough start to his game in the first round of the 2025 BMW Championship. He carded a 70 on Thursday but quickly bounced back on Friday with a round of 66. He settled in solo 11th place after two rounds.

In the post-round press conference, he talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I scored better, but still not great. Yeah, look, it's okay, I played a good back nine and I scored well. Made a few saves. But I still want to try to hit a few more fairways. Still struggling to get the ball in play. But when I do get the ball in play, I give myself plenty of chances and make some birdies."

This season on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has won three tournaments, including the Players Championship, the Masters, and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

