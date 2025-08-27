U.S. Ryder Cup captain's picks 2025: Keegan Bradley names his final six to take on Europe

After weeks of speculation regarding the final six members of Team USA's Ryder Cup squad, Keegan Bradley has finally made his picks today. The captain of Team USA recently announced his six picks who will take on Team Europe at Bethpage Black.

Before the press conference on August 27, 2025, six players were automatically qualified to play for the USA: Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. After today's announcement, the final six Ryder Cup members for the American squad are:

First pick: Justin Thomas

Second Pick: Collin Morikawa

Third Pick: Ben Griffin

Fourth Pick: Cameron Young

Fifth Pick: Patrick Cantlay

Sixth Pick: Sam Burns

These 12 pros will march into the Black Course of Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, on September 26, 2025. This year, the Luke Donald-led European squad will defend its Ryder Cup title. Contrary to popular beliefs and President Trump's backing, Keegan Bradley did not pick himself as the playing captain.

He could have been the first to be so since Arnold Palmer in 1963, but the captain of Team USA did what he felt was needed for his team to win. In the past, Bradley has mentioned multiple times that if needed, he might play. However, there were instances when he admitted that it's going to be a series of tough choices for him.

