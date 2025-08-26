  • home icon
  Collin Morikawa dubs himself a 'great asset' to US team amid Ryder Cup uncertainty

Collin Morikawa dubs himself a ‘great asset’ to US team amid Ryder Cup uncertainty

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 26, 2025 12:14 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Collin Morikawa at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Imagn)

With the FedExCup finale completed, Keegan Bradley is expected to decide on his six captains’ picks and Collin Morikawa is expected to be one of them. The California-native has dubbed himself a “great asset” to the possible US side traveling to Bethpage in September.

For the unversed, the 28-year-old sits eighth in the Ryder Cup standings - two places off the final automatic qualifier spot. Morikawa, sitting behind Justin Thomas on the list, has now come out to reveal that he is anxious about receiving the call from the US team skipper. The two-time major champion, having finished T19 at the Tour Championship on Sunday, admitted to not playing ‘great.’

He admitted wanting to join Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, who have already clinched automatic qualification to the squad.

also-read-trending Trending

Replying to a media query on having anxiety over a possible call from the Ryder Cup skipper, Collin Morikawa said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, it's definitely been in the back of my head. It's hard to push it aside. I haven't been playing great, but I think I'm a great asset to that team. Hopefully I get a positive call from Keegan (Bradley)…
Look, at the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for the team, and we're going to see how that plays out. I really hope I'm part of that because the past four years of team events that I've been a part of, they're the best. They sometimes wake you up and snap you back into the type of golfer you need to be.”
It is pertinent to note that Bradley is yet to decide the final picks. His selection dilemma includes selecting himself as a Ryder Cup captain's pick after completing his “proudest season” on the PGA Tour. The 39-year-old finished T7 in the FedExCup season finale at East Lake, five strokes behind champion Tommy Fleetwood.

Collin Morikawa’s 2025 PGA Tour season

Collin Morikawa had a strong and consistent season in 2025. The ace golfer failed to end his winless drought since winning the Zozo Championship in 2023, but managed two runner-up finishes at The Sentry and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Las Vegas resident also posted several top-25 finishes, including a T10 at The Players Championship. A T14 finish at the Masters also stand out among his results.

However, he failed to make mark at other major outings, finishing T23 at the US Open, T50 at the PGA Championship and missing cut at The Open. He also failed to make the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. The six-time PGA Tour winner qualified for the Tour Championship, finishing T19 to sign off the FedExCup season adding $7,754,728 to his career earnings.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Collin Morikawa’s 2025 PGA Tour season:

  • The Sentry: 2 – $2,160,000
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17 – $272,000
  • The Genesis Invitational: T17 – $270,714
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: 2 – $2,200,000
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T10 – $656,250
  • Masters Tournament: T14 – $336,000
  • RBC Heritage: T54 – $44,500
  • Truist Championship: T17 – $270,500
  • PGA Championship: T50 – $40,674
  • the Memorial Tournament: T20 – $250,667
  • U.S. Open: T23 – $161,489
  • Travelers Championship: T42 – $72,000
  • Rocket Classic: T8 – $261,600
  • Genesis Scottish Open: Missed Cut
  • The Open: Missed Cut
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22 – $186,167
  • BMW Championship: T33 – $119,667
  • TOUR Championship: T19 – $452,500

It’ll be interesting to see if Collin Morikawa gets US Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley’s call this week.

