Keegan Bradley sends Donald Trump a message after not fulfilling the President's Ryder Cup wish

Donald Trump wanted Keegan Bradley to be the playing captain of the American Team for this year's Ryder Cup. After Bradley did not include himself among the six wildcards he picked, the PGA Tour pro sent a heartfelt message to the President of the United States.

Ad

Near the end of Wednesday's Ryder Cup press conference, Bradley was asked by one of the media representatives about his experience with Trump's message. While answering that, Bradley said it was truly a surreal moment for him. The golfer said in the press conference (53:18 onwards, via Ryder Cup on YouTube):

"That was really surreal. I've been really blown away with the support. Anytime you get the support of the president of the United States is really surreal and stunning. I really appreciate it, Mr. President. I hope you're not disappointed."

Ad

Trending

Keegan Bradley also urged Trump to grace the Ryder Cup with his presence. He said:

"We look forward to seeing you at the Ryder Cup... I was really honored, deeply, deeply honored to have him say that."

Take a look at the full Ryder Cup press conference below:

Ad

Keegan Bradley picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns on August 27, 2025. These six professional golfers have joined the six pros who were already automatically qualified: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. Fans also expected Bradley to pick himself at some point.

However, Keegan Bradley made some tough decisions for his team. Before this, the golfer had openly stated numerous times that he would do whatever was best for his team. Still, he also admitted that this decision was heartbreaking for him.

Ad

Keegan Bradley reflects on the weight of his decision not to play in the Ryder Cup

When Bradley announced Sam Burns as his sixth and final pick, it was a shock for a section of the fans. Shortly after that, the golfer admitted how he felt after making the decision. While addressing the press, Keegan Bradley mentioned that this decision broke his heart.

Ad

"I grew up wanting to play Ryder Cups. I wanted to fight alongside these guys. It broke my heart not to play, it really did. But I was chosen to be the captain of this team. And my ultimate goal is to be the best captain I can be. I was always going to do what was best for this team..."

Bradley decided to let go of a golden chance to be the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer back in 1963. However, considering the gravity of the situation, former Ryder Cup team USA captain Tom Watson had advised him that it would be impossible to be successful in the dual role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More