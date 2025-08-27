The captain of the Team USA Ryder Cup squad recently finalised six wildcard picks for the 12-man squad. From his decisions, it was also revealed that Keegan Bradley would not be a playing captain in Bethpage Black this year. Apart from himself, Bradley did leave out some big names.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns have joined the automatically qualified six pros led by Scottie Scheffler. However, Keegan Bradley's picks for the American squad left out three popular choices including Jordan Spieth.

3 biggest omissions from U.S. Ryder Cup team as Keegan Bradley reveals his captain's picks ft. Jordan Spieth

Here's a list of all three golfers who would not get to tee off at Bethpage Black this year.

#1. Jordan Spieth

2023 - Afternoon Fourball Matches - Source: Getty

Before the press conference today, Jordan Spieth was one of the most popular pros expected to be picked by Keegan Bradley. Spieth has been a part of the American Ryder Cup squad five consecutive times. He was a part of the winning US Team twice (in 2016 and 2021).

Across 18 matches in this biennial clash, Spieth has carded eight wins, seven losses, and three halves till now. His record is 5-2-0 in Four-ball, 3-3-2 in Foursomes, and 0-3-2 in Singles. Despite his Ryder Cup experience, Spieth's exclusion came following the three-time major champ's struggle with wrist injury and surgery. The 32-year-old could only secure four top-10s on the Tour this year.

#2. Brooks Koepka

2023 - Singles Matches - Source: Getty

The five-time major championship winner was one of the three prominent names left out of his picks by Keegan Bradley. Brooks Koepka was Jordan Spieth's Team US squadmate for two winning Ryder Cup seasons (2016 and 2021). For the last four consecutive times, Koepka was a part of the squad when Team USA took on Team Europe.

Till now, the LIV golfer's Ryder Cup record shows an impressive seven wins, six losses, and two halves. Koepka's record is 2-3-0 in Four-ball, 2-0-2 in Foursomes, and 2-0-1 in Singles. Despite his strong experience, fans witnessed a major dip in Koepka's form this year, which was evident from his missed cuts at the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open.

#3. Brian Harman

2023 - Singles Matches - Source: Getty

Brian Harman secured a win in this year's Valero Texas Open. The golfer also carded a strong finish at the 2025 RBC Heritage and showcased commendable performance at the FedEx Cup Playoffs. However, Harman's name was left out of the final six members of the Team USA Ryder Cup squad.

In 2023, Harman made his debut in this biennial men's golf clash. In 4 matches, the golfer ended up securing two points from one win, two losses, and zero halves. Brian Harman's record is 1-0-0 in Four-ball, 1-1-0 in Foursomes, and 0-1-0 in Singles.

