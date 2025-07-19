“Not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy” – Brian Harman eyes 2023-winning formula at The Open Championship 2025

Two years ago, Brian Harman won the Open Championship by a whopping six-stroke margin ahead of the runners-up. During this year’s tournament, he expressed confidence in his ability to claim the title again by playing just like he did in 2023.

Ad

Harman was among the top-10 players on the leaderboard during the tournament's second round in 2023. He shot to first place on moving day and eventually claimed the title with 13-under 271. This year, he is in a similar position as he is now at T3 going into the third round.

During a post-round press conference at Royal Portrush, the Savannah-born golfer revealed that he intends to play the same way he did two years ago. He said (via ASAP Sports),

Ad

Trending

“I'll approach the weekend the same way. The only thing I'm really worried about is the first tee ball tomorrow, and then I'll try to hit the next one up there close to the flag. If not, go to the second hole. It's a very boring approach that I take. I'm not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy. I know that I've got the game to do it, and it's just a matter of executing and staying in my own head.”

Ad

Brian Harman said that since he won in 2023, he has tried to maintain his momentum. While he is happy to have won one tournament this season, the four-time PGA Tour winner is working on putting himself in contention for more titles.

Harman shot five birdies and three bogeys to card 2-under in his first round at the 2025 Open Championship. He then fired a phenomenal bogey-free round on the second day. With three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine, he carded 6-under in the round, bringing his total across 36 holes to 8-under 134.

Ad

The 38-year-old golfer is now tied for third place with Haotong Li. Two strokes ahead, Scottie Scheffler is in the lead with 10-under 132, while Matt Fitzpatrick is in second place with 9-under 133.

“Unbelievable” - Brian Harman expresses surprise at fans’ golf knowledge at the 2025 Open Championship

During the previously mentioned press conference at Royal Portrush, Brian Harman was asked to share how he has been received by fans in the tournament so far. He had several positive things to say about the fans and praised them for having a good knowledge of the game.

Ad

“They have incredible respect for the game. The golf overall fan knowledge over here is unbelievable. They all play. They love the game.”

Brian Harman shared that playing at Royal Portrush as an Open Champion is “really cool” because fans know him and have respect for him. He also said that he loves playing there because it’s always “fun” for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More