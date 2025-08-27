Keegan Bradley issued clear warning by former US Ryder Cup captain - "Can’t be both"

Keegan Bradley is set to announce his captain’s pick for the US Ryder Cup team on Wednesday. Notably, the 39-year-old is in the conversation to become the American side’s first player-captain since Arnold Palmer did so in 1963. Ahead of the final reveal, Tom Watson has stated that the newly appointed skipper wouldn’t be able to manage the dual role.Bradley, who has played two Ryder Cups and lost both, has been in the player-captain conversation since his appointment as skipper last year. However, former US Ryder Cup captain Watson believes that the role would be too much to manage. The 75-year-old, who led the American side to victory in 1993, warned Bradley that he “can’t be both.” The eight-time major champion further dubbed ‘scheduling’ as the reason he himself ‘could not have been a player-captain.’The 39-time PGA Tour winner went on to narrate an incident from his Ryder Cup career and dubbed the player role a ‘huge distraction’ for the team captain.Speaking ahead of Keegan Bradley’s captain's pick reveal, Tom Watson told The Times:“You can’t be both… I could not have been a player-captain, and the reason very simply is the scheduling, because the captain has to have his pairings in for the afternoon matches by 11 am. The last two morning matches are going on for sure, and you want to have the latitude to say this player is not playing well…&quot;For instance, in 1993, Paul Azinger got blown out in his first match, and I thought, ‘I’m going to sit Paul and let him recoup.’ I had to make that decision, and if I was playing in a match, what a huge distraction that would have been. You can’t do it. You can’t be both.”For the uninitiated, Watson returned to the Ryder Cup captaincy role for the American team in 2014. The stint turned controversial, as reports suggested he was out of touch with PGA Tour players. The US side lost to Paul McGinley’s European squad.Donald Trump backs Keegan Bradley for player-captain roleFor the unversed, Keegan Bradley’s prospective playing captaincy role has also been supported by many, including Donald Trump. The President, an avid golf player and fan, announced his backing for Bradley while revealing his plans to attend the 45th edition of the team event, being held from 26-28 September at New York's Bethpage Black course.Trump wrote on Truth Social:“It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on tournament Friday! … Keegan Bradley should definitely be on the American Ryder Cup team - as captain! He is an amazing guy.”It is pertinent to note that Arnold Palmer was the last man to take on the player-captain role on the Ryder Cup at 34. Keegan Bradley, 39, will become the second youngest golfer to take on the dual role if he names himself as a captain's pick.The eight-time PGA Tour winner finished in T7 at the Tour Championship on Sunday, to sit 11th in the US Ryder Cup standings behind the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, and Maverick McNealy. Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, Harris English, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and JJ Spaun are the six golfers who automatically secured their places on the squad. Bradley will announce the final six-man line-up on August 27 at 11 a.m. ET.