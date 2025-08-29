Keegan Bradley shares a 'surreal' connection with Arnold Palmer ahead of the Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley recently sat down with Colt Knost in the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio. The golfer was candid about Arnold Palmer, and he also went on to share how he felt a connection with the golfing great.Bradley's last event before the Ryder Cup conference was at East Lake Golf Club. Knost asked the PGA Tour pro about his feelings when he came across Palmer's golf bags and accessories at the clubhouse. He also asked Bradley whether he took it as a sign of being the playing captain.Keegan Bradley admitted that it was a surreal experience for him:&quot;That was surreal. It was really, really strange staring at all of his stuff from the 1963 Ryder Cup and trying to wrap my head around how I've gotten to this point to where I'm like, it's me and him are, you know, doing this.&quot;The golfer also admitted that if possible, he would've dialled Palmer up before taking the podium at Frisco on August 27. Keegan Bradley said:&quot;I've said this a million times, I wish I could pick up the phone and call him and talk to him, but obviously that's not possible. But I have felt a real sort of connection with Arnold Palmer through this whole process... what an incredible experience it was.&quot;Take a look at the clip of Bradley's interaction with Knost shared by Sirius XM PGA Tour on X (previously Twitter):A section of the fans expected Keegan Bradley to become the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Even US President Donald Trump urged Bradley to play alongside his team in Bethpage Black this year. However, the PGA Tour pro chose to don the captain's hat.In the press conference, Keegan Bradley shared how he felt about this decision. Shortly after announcing Sam Burns as his sixth and final wildcard pick, the golfer told the reporters that he always wanted to play. Bradley also revealed that this decision was quite heartbreaking for him.When Keegan Bradley compared times with Arnold Palmer to reflect on his Ryder Cup decisionShortly after carding a top 10 finish in the FedEx Cup Final, Bradley appeared in front of the media. The golfer acknowledged the increase in the level of difficulty and explained why making a decision is difficult for him. In his statement, Keegan Bradley said (quoted by HEAVY):&quot;It’s difficult because I want to put the team in the best position to win the Ryder Cup... there’s sort of an unknown of... Arnold Palmer did it in 1963, but it’s a totally different tournament now.&quot;It’s just a heavy decision. All the picks are tough. The captain is going to be judged on who they pick. Pretty strange thing to pick yourself.&quot;As Bradley predicted, he ended up facing criticism following his picks. Shortly after he picked Burns, fans on social media slammed the captain of the American Ryder Cup squad. Golf fans on X even labelled Bradley as 'weak' due to his decision.