"Keegan Bradley looks weak lol," "Very cool" - Fans react to the Team USA captain's emotional call with Sam Burns

Keegan Bradley personally called Sam Burns to inform him of his selection for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. On Wednesday, the American captain revealed his six captain’s picks: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, and Burns.The Ryder Cup’s official X account (formerly Twitter) posted a video capturing the moment Bradley phoned Burns to share the news directly. In the video, Keegan Bradley said:&quot;Listen man, I want you on this Ryder Cup team.”This made Sam Burns emotional. Listening to it, he said:&quot;Wow… hmm.”&quot;I love you and I'm so proud of the way that you played the last month of the season with this on your shoulders,” Bradley continued. &quot;When you're a captain's pick, that means the entire team, and also the vice captains, want you on this team, and I want you to really celebrate this. I'm just so proud of you. You know what I think of you, and you know what the guys think of you.”As it turns out, the video has managed to draw the attention of several people from the golf community. One of them commented:&quot;Keegan looks weak lol&quot;Another wrote:&quot;Keegan does seem like a great leader and easy guy to rally with&quot;One of them appreciated the pick and wrote:&quot;Burns is a beast, love the pick&quot;Another, not quite satisfied, commented:&quot;JT Bryson and Colin is Team USA's only hope. Need fighters need warriors&quot;Another fan simply wrote:&quot;Very cool!&quot;Burns will join the six automatic qualifiers for the team: Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.What did Keegan Bradley say upon choosing Sam Burns?After U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley ended the speculation on Wednesday about whether he would name himself as the first player-captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, attention turned to the six players he selected as his captain’s picks.After selecting Sam Burns, he said (via New York Post):&quot;Sam is an incredibly passionate golfer. He’s the best putter on the planet. He has won the Match Play Championship. He has an extreme competitive fire in his belly. I have a lot of respect for Sam and the way that he came on at the end of the season to make this team. His back was against the wall, and he played well every week to end the season.&quot;Keegan Bradley remarked that he understood how difficult it was to perform well while trying to secure a spot on a Ryder Cup team, noting that Sam Burns had managed to do exactly that. He added that the team was excited to have Burns at Bethpage with his putting skills, saying he looked forward to seeing him compete in front of the fans. Bradley also mentioned that Burns played with passion, something he believed the Bethpage crowd would truly appreciate.