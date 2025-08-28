Watch: Keegan Bradley’s emotional call to Sam Burns for the Ryder Cup selection

Keegan Bradley called Sam Burns to tell him that he had made it to the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The American golfer unveiled his six captain’s picks on Wednesday, which included Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young alongside Burns.The Ryder Cup shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account of Keegan Bradley calling Burns to personally let him know about the selection. He said:&quot;Listen man, I want you on this Ryder Cup team.”Hearing him, Burns got emotional and said:“Wow… hmm.”&quot;I love you and I'm so proud of the way that you played the last month of the season with this on your shoulders,” Bradley continued. &quot;When you're a captain's pick, that means the entire team, and also the vice captains, want you on this team, and I want you to really celebrate this. I'm just so proud of you. You know what I think of you, and you know what the guys think of you.”You can watch the video here:There was a lot of debate surrounding whether Keegan Bradley could be a playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025. However, he decided against picking himselfBurns will be joining the six auto-qualified players on the team, which includes Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.Sam Burns enjoyed an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the campaign with a T8 finish at The Sentry and had decent finishes at the start of the season, but he struggled at The Players Championship and missed the cut. This was followed by two more missed cuts at the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open.Some of his notable finishes are T5 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, T7 at the U.S. Open, T4 at the BMW Championship, and T7 at the Tour Championship. He was close to winning the RBC Canadian Open but lost in the playoff.Keegan Bradley reflects on his decision not to play in the Ryder CupKeegan Bradley has had an impressive season on the PGA Tour in 2025, winning the Travelers Championship earlier this year. He finished 11th in the automatic qualification list, but decided not to play in the Ryder Cup.The PGA Tour pro opened up about his decision in a press conference on Wednesday. He said (via CNN):&quot;I was chosen to be the captain of this team and my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be. And this is how I felt like I could do this. If we got to this point and I felt like the team was better with me on it, I was going to do that. I was going to do whatever I thought was best for this team, and I know 100% for certain that this is the right choice.”Keegan Bradley last competed at the Tour Championship and was tied for seventh place. Some of his notable finishes from this season include T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T8 at the PGA Championship.