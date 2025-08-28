  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • Watch: Keegan Bradley’s emotional call to Sam Burns for the Ryder Cup selection

Watch: Keegan Bradley’s emotional call to Sam Burns for the Ryder Cup selection

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:32 GMT
Keegan Bradley&rsquo;s emotional call to Sam Burns
Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns (Image Source: Getty)

Keegan Bradley called Sam Burns to tell him that he had made it to the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The American golfer unveiled his six captain’s picks on Wednesday, which included Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young alongside Burns.

Ad

The Ryder Cup shared a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account of Keegan Bradley calling Burns to personally let him know about the selection. He said:

"Listen man, I want you on this Ryder Cup team.”

Hearing him, Burns got emotional and said:

“Wow… hmm.”
"I love you and I'm so proud of the way that you played the last month of the season with this on your shoulders,” Bradley continued. "When you're a captain's pick, that means the entire team, and also the vice captains, want you on this team, and I want you to really celebrate this. I'm just so proud of you. You know what I think of you, and you know what the guys think of you.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the video here:

Ad

There was a lot of debate surrounding whether Keegan Bradley could be a playing Ryder Cup captain in 2025. However, he decided against picking himself

Burns will be joining the six auto-qualified players on the team, which includes Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Sam Burns enjoyed an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started the campaign with a T8 finish at The Sentry and had decent finishes at the start of the season, but he struggled at The Players Championship and missed the cut. This was followed by two more missed cuts at the Valspar Championship and the Valero Texas Open.

Ad

Some of his notable finishes are T5 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, T7 at the U.S. Open, T4 at the BMW Championship, and T7 at the Tour Championship. He was close to winning the RBC Canadian Open but lost in the playoff.

Keegan Bradley reflects on his decision not to play in the Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley has had an impressive season on the PGA Tour in 2025, winning the Travelers Championship earlier this year. He finished 11th in the automatic qualification list, but decided not to play in the Ryder Cup.

Ad

The PGA Tour pro opened up about his decision in a press conference on Wednesday. He said (via CNN):

"I was chosen to be the captain of this team and my ultimate goal to start this whole thing was to be the best captain that I could be. And this is how I felt like I could do this. If we got to this point and I felt like the team was better with me on it, I was going to do that. I was going to do whatever I thought was best for this team, and I know 100% for certain that this is the right choice.”

Keegan Bradley last competed at the Tour Championship and was tied for seventh place. Some of his notable finishes from this season include T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, T7 at the Memorial Tournament, and T8 at the PGA Championship.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications