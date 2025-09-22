  • home icon
In pictures: European team members arrive in blue and black ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 22, 2025 15:41 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 26 in New York. The tournament buzz is at an all-time high, and it appears that the visitor team has arrived at the Bethpage Black Golf Club for this huge event. Team Europe's official Instagram page announced their team's arrival in New York, and oddly, they were all dressed in some sort of outfit theme.

Team Europe's Instagram post about their arrival featured Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Ludvig Aberg. Interestingly, all of the golfers wore a black outfit consisting of a T-shirt, pants, and a jacket. Every golfer can be seen carrying their different luggage, while Luke Donald even stood in front of his BMW to pose.

The caption on the post highlighted Team Europe's arrival in New York. It read:

"Arrivals 📸 #TeamEurope"
Captain Luke Donald has high hopes for his team in this Ryder Cup. The 47-year-old even recently highlighted in an interview how he has been preparing with the team to perform effectively under pressure, after all, the event is taking place on US soil. Donald explained:

"You want to embrace what a Ryder Cup represents, and part of that is embracing the crowd and embracing that atmosphere, and certainly these guys will be ready for that. If you're prepared and you're ready, we understand what's going to happen to us. It's our reaction to that that's really important."
Aside from that, Donald also highlighted in another one of his interviews that Team USA may be unable to capitalize on its home advantage.

Luke Donald feels the New York crowd can turn against Team USA during the 2025 Ryder Cup

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

In a recent interview, Luke Donald discussed the high ticket costs for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The golfer explained that for a family of four, this will be a costly trip, and if Team USA does not do well, the New York audience may turn against them, destroying their home advantage. Donald explained:

"That could happen. We all know how high the ticket prices are, and it’s going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four. If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren’t performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it."

During the interview, Donald also discussed his motivation and why he returned to lead Team Europe again in the Ryder Cup. The golfer claimed that he was able to do his work well during the 2023 edition and could have simply walked away, but his competitive spirit wanted to lead the team one more time.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
