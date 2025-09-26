2025 Ryder Cup Day 1: Pairings for the Four Balls on opening day at Bethpage Black

Team Europe took control early on Friday morning, winning three of the four foursomes to take a lead 3-1 in the 45th Ryder Cup. Here are the four pairings for the Friday afternoon four-ball matches:

Friday Afternoon Four-Ball Pairings at the 2025 Ryder Cup

Match 1: Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka vs. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun (12:25 p.m. ET)

Match 2: Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose vs. Ben Griffin and Bryson DeChambeau (12:41 p.m. ET)

Match 3: Ludvig Åberg and Rasmus Højgaard vs. Cameron Young and Justin Thomas (12:57 p.m. ET)

Match 4: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry vs. Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay (1:13 p.m. ET)

Friday Morning Foursomes Results at the 2025 Ryder Cup

Rahm/Hatton defeated DeChambeau/Thomas (4&3)

Åberg/Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler/Henley (5&3)

McIlroy/Fleetwood defeated Morikawa/English (5&4)

Schauffele/Cantlay defeated MacIntyre/Hovland (2UP)

Pairings are set by the team captains, who look at the players' form, chemistry and skill balance. Practice rounds help shape decisions, but the final lineups are chosen and submitted without knowing the other team’s picks.

Pairing submission schedule for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Friday Afternoon Four-Ball: 11:40 a.m. ET

Saturday Morning Foursomes: Up to one hour after Friday play ends

Saturday Afternoon Four-Ball: 11:40 a.m. ET

Sunday Singles: Up to one hour after Saturday play ends at the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup pairings are chosen by the team captains. In the lead-up at Bethpage Black, captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald tested different practice groups to see which players worked well together.

Practice rounds can offer hints, but the captains make the final decisions. For Friday morning foursomes, each captain submits their lineup to officials without knowing the other side’s choices.

What are the different formats of the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Foursomes

In foursomes, two players make up a team and play one ball per hole. They alternate shots until the hole is complete. Tee shots are also alternated, with one player starting on odd holes and the other on even holes. The team with the lower score wins the hole. If the scores are the same, the hole is halved.

Four-ball

In four-ball matches, each player uses their own ball, so four balls are in play on every hole. The lowest score from each team counts. The team with the lowest score wins the hole. If the scores are tied, the hole is halved.

Singles

In singles matches, one Team USA player faces one Team Europe player. The lower score on a hole wins it. If both players record the same score, the hole is halved.

