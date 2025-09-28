2025 Ryder Cup Day 3 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Bethpage Black?

The third round of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black is expected to be played under warm and mostly favorable conditions in Farmingdale, New York. According to AccuWeather, Sunday’s play will begin with mild, cloudy skies with the chance of a passing shower. Skies are forecast to clear into the afternoon, bringing sunnier and more comfortable conditions for much of the day, before giving way to a calm and mainly clear evening.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 3 of the 2025 Ryder Cup:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and warm with a shower in spots

Wind: SW at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 49%

Precipitation: 0.2 mm

Rain: 0.2 mm

Cloud Cover: 59%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 28°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny and warm

Wind: SSW at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 59%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 11%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Mainly clear

Wind: WSW at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 19 km/h

Humidity: 86%

Dew Point: 18°C

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Rory McIlroy demands respect during 2025 Ryder Cup

After finishing their fourball match on Saturday, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood spoke with the media. The two players were asked about the heckling they dealt with during the round at Bethpage Black. McIlroy explained that while he accepted that banter was a part of the Ryder Cup, there should be limits when players stand over their shots.

McIlroy said that he understands what comes with competing at an away Ryder Cup and that the home fans will do their best to unsettle the European side. Still, he made it clear that Team Europe deserves the same level of respect as the Americans when hitting the ball.

McIlroy said in his media session, via ASAP Sports:

"I don't mind them having a go at us. Like that's to be expected. I mean, that's what an away Ryder Cup is. Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that's the tough thing. You know, look, in between shots, say whatever you want to me. That's totally fine. But just let us - you gave us the respect to let us hit shots, and give us the same chance that the Americans have, I guess."

As the Ryder Cup moves into Sunday’s singles matches, Europe has a commanding lead. The visitors are ahead 11.5 to 4.5 and need 14 points to retain the cup. The United States must reach 14.5 points to claim it outright.

