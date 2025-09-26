2025 Ryder Cup R2 Weather Forecast: Will rain interrupt gameplay at Bethpage Black?

The 2025 Ryder Cup began on Friday at Bethpage Black with Europe taking an early 3-1 lead. The United States is trying to regain the trophy and stop Europe from becoming the first team in 13 years to win the prestigious event on the road.

The Americans were slight favorites going into the event, but Team Europe is now a -165 favorite to retain the trophy and a -110 favorite to win outright.

The second round of the event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Bethpage Black under partly sunny to cloudy conditions. According to AccuWeather, the morning will start mild with some sunshine, while the afternoon could bring more cloud cover.

By the evening, skies are expected to turn fully overcast with higher humidity. Rain is unlikely throughout the day. Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for Round 2 of the event, Bethpage Black:

Morning

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Partly sunny

Wind: NE at 9 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 44%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C

Conditions: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SSE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 17 km/h

Humidity: 60%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 59%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 19°C

Conditions: Cloudy and humid

Wind: ESE at 7 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 15 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 17°C

Probability of Precipitation: 12%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 10 km

How to watch the 2025 Ryder Cup online? (All Times ET)

The action at Bethpage Black will be shown on the USA and NBC, with highlights coverage each evening on the Golf Channel.

How to stream the Ryder Cup at Bethpage without cable

Most of the Ryder Cup can be streamed on Peacock. Fans without a Peacock subscription can also watch through NBC, USA, and Golf Channel with subscriptions to Fubo or DirecTV. Here is the complete streaming schedule of the event:

Thursday, Sept. 25

4-7 p.m.: Live From the Ryder Cup, including the Opening Ceremony (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday, Sept. 26

6-8 a.m., Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)

7 a.m.-6 p.m., Ryder Cup, Day 1 foursomes and fourballs (USA/Peacock/NBC Sports App)

6-8 p.m.: Live from the the event at Bethpage (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday, Sept. 27

6-8 a.m., Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)

7 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

6-8 p.m.: Live from the event at Bethpage Black (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday, Sept. 28

9 a.m.-12 p.m., Sky Golf Ryder Cup Pregame Show (Golf Channel)

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Breakfast at Bethpage (Peacock)

12-6 p.m., Day 3 singles (NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app)

6-9 p.m.: Live From the event at Bethpage (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

