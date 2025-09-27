2025 Ryder Cup Saturday Foursome tee times and pairings explored

The Ryder Cup 2025 started with complete domination by Europe, with the USA having few moments to celebrate. Following the first day's action at Bethpage, the visitors were leading 5.5-2.5 against the USA.

Ad

Captain Bradley has made some changes for the Saturday foursomes, with Bryson DeChambeau paired alongside Cameron Young instead of Justin Thomas. The duo will be the first pair to start on Saturday, September 27 at 7:10 am against Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick. The European duo had posted a 5&3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on Friday morning foursomes.

Harris English is once again teaming up with Collin Morikawa despite the 5&4 defeat on Day 1. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the only successful pair of Friday foursomes, will be back together on Day 2 at Bethpage Black. They will face Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at 7:42 am ET.

Ad

Trending

Scheffler, who is yet to earn a point, will be back with Henley. The duo will tee off on Saturday at 7:58 am ET against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Ryder Cup Saturday Morning Foursomes (all times ET):

7:10 am - Bryson DeChambeau & Cameron Young (USA) v. Matt Fitzpatrick & Ludvig Aberg (EUR)

- Bryson DeChambeau & Cameron Young (USA) v. Matt Fitzpatrick & Ludvig Aberg (EUR) 7:26 am - Harris English & Collin Morikawa (USA) v. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)

- Harris English & Collin Morikawa (USA) v. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) 7:42 am - Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) v. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

- Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) v. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) 7:58 am - Russell Henley & Scottie Scheffler (USA) v. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (EUR)

Ad

Ryder Cup 2025, Day 1 results explored

Here's a look at the results for the Ryder Cup 2025, Day 1:

Morning Foursomes (USA 1 - Europe 3)

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA), 4&3

Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) defeated Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley (USA), 5&3

Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) defeated Collin Morikawa & Harris English (USA), 5&4

Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) defeated Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (EUR), 2UP

Ad

Afternoon Fourball (USA 1.5 - Europe 2.5)

Sepp Straka & Jon Rahm (EUR) defeated Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun (USA), 3&2

Justin Rose & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Ben Griffin (USA), 1UP

Justin Thomas & Cameron Young (USA) defeated Nicolai Hojgaard & Ludvig Aberg (EUR), 6&5

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (EUR) halved Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns (USA)

Total: USA 2.5 - Europe 5.5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More