2025 Ryder Cup Saturday Foursome tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:17 GMT
Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Ryder Cup 2025 started with complete domination by Europe, with the USA having few moments to celebrate. Following the first day's action at Bethpage, the visitors were leading 5.5-2.5 against the USA.

Captain Bradley has made some changes for the Saturday foursomes, with Bryson DeChambeau paired alongside Cameron Young instead of Justin Thomas. The duo will be the first pair to start on Saturday, September 27 at 7:10 am against Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick. The European duo had posted a 5&3 win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley on Friday morning foursomes.

Harris English is once again teaming up with Collin Morikawa despite the 5&4 defeat on Day 1. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the only successful pair of Friday foursomes, will be back together on Day 2 at Bethpage Black. They will face Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at 7:42 am ET.

Scheffler, who is yet to earn a point, will be back with Henley. The duo will tee off on Saturday at 7:58 am ET against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Ryder Cup Saturday Morning Foursomes (all times ET):

  • 7:10 am - Bryson DeChambeau & Cameron Young (USA) v. Matt Fitzpatrick & Ludvig Aberg (EUR)
  • 7:26 am - Harris English & Collin Morikawa (USA) v. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)
  • 7:42 am - Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) v. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)
  • 7:58 am - Russell Henley & Scottie Scheffler (USA) v. Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (EUR)
Ryder Cup 2025, Day 1 results explored

Here's a look at the results for the Ryder Cup 2025, Day 1:

Morning Foursomes (USA 1 - Europe 3)

  • Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA), 4&3
  • Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR) defeated Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley (USA), 5&3
  • Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) defeated Collin Morikawa & Harris English (USA), 5&4
  • Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay (USA) defeated Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (EUR), 2UP
Afternoon Fourball (USA 1.5 - Europe 2.5)

  • Sepp Straka & Jon Rahm (EUR) defeated Scottie Scheffler & J.J. Spaun (USA), 3&2
  • Justin Rose & Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) defeated Bryson DeChambeau & Ben Griffin (USA), 1UP
  • Justin Thomas & Cameron Young (USA) defeated Nicolai Hojgaard & Ludvig Aberg (EUR), 6&5
  • Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry (EUR) halved Patrick Cantlay & Sam Burns (USA)

Total: USA 2.5 - Europe 5.5

