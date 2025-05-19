2025 Ryder Cup Team USA updated rankings: Scottie Scheffler leads charge while Harris English makes major climb

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at the Bethpage Black Course from September 25 to 28. Despite the fact that the event is a few months away, the hype surrounding it is immense. This anticipation has grown significantly following the PGA Championship, as the tournament's rankings have changed dramatically.

In the Ryder Cup, Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head with 12 golfers in each team. Six of them will qualify based on the points assigned to them for their performances. The remaining six will be chosen by the captains of the two teams. This year, Keegan Bradley of Team USA and Luke Donald of Team Europe will lead the two teams.

The tournament's rankings underwent significant modifications. Scottie Scheffler's first rank has become more prominent, as his points increased to 21,490.75. Interestingly, apart from Scheffler, Harris English rose through the top ranks.

He's seventh on the list, with 6282.30 points. He moved up five positions following his performances at the 2025 PGA Championship. Bryson DeChambeau also moved up two spots, to third on the list with 10318.00 points.

On the other side, Team Europe's standings remained unchanged following the second major of the year. The Ryder Cup's X (previously called Twitter) account informed fans of the changes with a message that read:

"Two majors down, two to go. The U.S. Team Rankings following Scottie Scheffler's win at the @PGAChampionship 🇺🇸."

Talking about Harris English's performance at the 2025 PGA Championship, he finished six strokes under par, tied for second place.

According to the current standings, who has the chance to qualify for the Ryder Cup?

Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty

There's always excitement for players with the possibility to qualify for the Ryder Cup based on rankings.

Clearly, these players are in form, and their games have the potential to change the course of the tournament. Golf majors typically cause significant changes in rankings, and with two majors remaining this year, there's still the prospect of significant adjustments.

Interestingly, according to the current rankings, the players who could potentially qualify for the tournament are:

Team USA:

Scottie Scheffler - 21,490.75 points

Xander Schauffele - 11,746.84 points

Bryson DeChambeau - 10,318.00 points

Justin Thomas - 9,342.83 points

Collin Morikawa - 8,917.11 points

Russell Henley - 7,877.80 points

Team Europe:

Rory McIlroy - 2,981.70 points

Shane Lowry - 1,124.18 points

Rasmus Hojgaard - 1,034.03 points

Tyrrell Hatton - 1,004.05 points

Sepp Straka - 942.73 points

Justin Rose - 870.04 points

According to these rankings, some stars, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are nearly certain to play in the tournament. For the time being, there are concerns that Team USA is underperforming, and Team Europe is in excellent shape. You may find more information about this by clicking here.

