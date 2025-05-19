  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Ryder Cup Team USA updated rankings: Scottie Scheffler leads charge while Harris English makes major climb

2025 Ryder Cup Team USA updated rankings: Scottie Scheffler leads charge while Harris English makes major climb

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 19, 2025 17:27 GMT
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at the Bethpage Black Course from September 25 to 28. Despite the fact that the event is a few months away, the hype surrounding it is immense. This anticipation has grown significantly following the PGA Championship, as the tournament's rankings have changed dramatically.

Ad

In the Ryder Cup, Team USA and Team Europe go head-to-head with 12 golfers in each team. Six of them will qualify based on the points assigned to them for their performances. The remaining six will be chosen by the captains of the two teams. This year, Keegan Bradley of Team USA and Luke Donald of Team Europe will lead the two teams.

The tournament's rankings underwent significant modifications. Scottie Scheffler's first rank has become more prominent, as his points increased to 21,490.75. Interestingly, apart from Scheffler, Harris English rose through the top ranks.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He's seventh on the list, with 6282.30 points. He moved up five positions following his performances at the 2025 PGA Championship. Bryson DeChambeau also moved up two spots, to third on the list with 10318.00 points.

On the other side, Team Europe's standings remained unchanged following the second major of the year. The Ryder Cup's X (previously called Twitter) account informed fans of the changes with a message that read:

"Two majors down, two to go. The U.S. Team Rankings following Scottie Scheffler's win at the @PGAChampionship 🇺🇸."
Ad
Ad

Talking about Harris English's performance at the 2025 PGA Championship, he finished six strokes under par, tied for second place.

According to the current standings, who has the chance to qualify for the Ryder Cup?

Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty
Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go - Source: Getty

There's always excitement for players with the possibility to qualify for the Ryder Cup based on rankings.

Ad

Clearly, these players are in form, and their games have the potential to change the course of the tournament. Golf majors typically cause significant changes in rankings, and with two majors remaining this year, there's still the prospect of significant adjustments.

Interestingly, according to the current rankings, the players who could potentially qualify for the tournament are:

Team USA:

  • Scottie Scheffler - 21,490.75 points
  • Xander Schauffele - 11,746.84 points
  • Bryson DeChambeau - 10,318.00 points
  • Justin Thomas - 9,342.83 points
  • Collin Morikawa - 8,917.11 points
  • Russell Henley - 7,877.80 points
Ad

Team Europe:

  • Rory McIlroy - 2,981.70 points
  • Shane Lowry - 1,124.18 points
  • Rasmus Hojgaard - 1,034.03 points
  • Tyrrell Hatton - 1,004.05 points
  • Sepp Straka - 942.73 points
  • Justin Rose - 870.04 points

According to these rankings, some stars, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, are nearly certain to play in the tournament. For the time being, there are concerns that Team USA is underperforming, and Team Europe is in excellent shape. You may find more information about this by clicking here.

About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications