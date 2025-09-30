2025 Sanderson Farms Championship power rankings: Top 15 explored ft. Akshay Bhatia

PGA Tour is back this weekend after a successful Ryder Cup outing in New York. The American circuit will follow up the Bethpage trip with a flight to Jackson, Mississippi for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. The event will see a stacked field of 132 assembled at The Country Club of Jackson.For the unversed, the Americans took a fall at the Ryder Cup as Luke Donald’s European Team came out on top on Sunday. Now, the US golf fans will be looking forward to more entertaining events in their home soil, which will include players’ fight for PGA Tour membership cards in the FedExCup Fall schedule. The Sanderson Farms Championship, the second stop of the last seven to determine status in 2026, will see a series of circuit regulars including Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston and Mackenzie Hughes teeing up. Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo leads the upcoming $6,000,000 event’s power rankings despite strong American presence. Having finished T4 at Procore Championship in September, the two-time PGA Tour winner is being dubbed the outright favorite for a big result in Jackson.Bhatia, who finished T13 in the TOUR Championship and T11 at the Procore, trails the power rankings leader. Interestingly, 24-year-old Michael Thorbjornsen completes the top three with three top five among six top 25 finishes.Jacob Bridgeman, Beau Hossler, Rico Hoey and Davis Thompson join the trailing players list. It is pertinent to note that Rasmus Højgaard, who made his Ryder Cup debut as part of Luke Donald’s European Team last weekend, will tee up in Mississippi. Having helped his side win the prestigious team trophy, the Dane is expected to be in-form at the PGA contest.Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson (via PGA Tour):Emiliano Grillo (Argentina)Akshay Bhatia (USA)Michael Thorbjornsen (USA)Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)Jacob Bridgeman (USA)J.T. Poston (USA)Beau Hossler (USA)Rico Hoey (Philippines)Davis Thompson (USA)Min Woo Lee (Australia)Mark Hubbard (USA)Lanto Griffin (USA)Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)Garrick Higgo (South Africa)Rasmus Højgaard (Denmark)2025 Sanderson Farms Championship oddsWorld No. 34 Akshay Bhatia is the outright favorite to win the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, according to BetMGM. As per the bookers’ odds list, the 23-year-old enters the upcoming event with 16-1 odds. He is closely followed by Min Woo Lee who starts in Michigan with 20-1 odds. The Aussie shares the odds with Davis Thompson, who narrowly beats Michael Thorbjornsen (22-1) on the list.J.T. Poston shares the fifth position on the odds list with Ryder Cupper Rasmus Højgaard and the Sanderson Farms Championship defending champion Kevin Yu. The trio starts this week’s outing with 28-1 odds. For the unversed, Yu won the competition last year beating Beau Hossler in a playoff.Listed below are the top-25 odds for the Jackson event (as per BetMGM):Akshay Bhatia (+1600)Min Woo Lee (+2000)Davis Thompson (+2000)Michael Thorbjornsen (+2200)J.T. Poston (+2800)Kevin Yu (+2800)Rasmus Højgaard (+2800)Emiliano Grillo (+3300)Jacob Bridgeman (+3300)Beau Hossler (+3500)Mackenzie Hughes (+3500)Nicolai Hojgaard (+3500)Rico Hoey (+3500)Garrick Higgo (+4000)Matt Wallace (+4000)Max Homa (+4000)Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4500)Sam Stevens (+4500)Thorbjorn Olesen (+4500)Cameron Champ (+5000)Doug Ghim (+5000)Keith Mitchell (+5000)Mark Hubbard (+5000)Matt Kuchar (+5000)Patrick Fishburn (+5000)More details on the Sanderson Farms Championship will be updated as the event progresses.