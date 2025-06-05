2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic R2 weather forecast: How will the temperature fare in New Jersey?

Weather conditions for Round 2 of the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic on Friday, June 6, are shaping up to be a bit mixed but fans can expect play without any disruptions. According to AccuWeather, the highest temperature is expected to reach 28°C, though it could feel slightly warmer out on the course.

RealFeel is around 31°C, and in the shade, it should be a bit more comfortable about 27°C. There will be a decent amount of cloud cover, roughly 60% of the sky, resulting in less sunshine. Still, enough light is expected to get through to keep visibility good.

UV levels are pegged at 11, which is very high, so sun protection will definitely be a factor for players and anyone walking the course. Winds are expected to come from the south at about 17 km/h.

Gusts, however, could hit 44 km/h, which might make certain holes more difficult, especially the longer ones. Some players may have to adjust club selection accordingly.

There’s only a 5% chance of rain on Friday, and no real accumulation is expected. No storms are in the forecast either, which is good news for the participants and the fans. Conditions should allow for uninterrupted play, though the wind might be the main variable to watch.

Overall, meteorological conditions at the ShopRite LPGA Classic suggest a dry and breezy second round. Wind may be the most significant factor affecting play, but no disruptions due to rain or storms are expected during tournament hours.

Who are the top players at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic?

Linnea Strom returned to the ShopRite LPGA Classic as the defending champion and began her campaign on the Bay Course at Seaview in Galloway, New Jersey, hoping to win her event of the 2025 season. She is joined in the field by fellow Swedish player Maja Stark, who recently claimed victory at the U.S. Women’s Open.

World No.1 Nelly Korda entered the field after finishing in a tie for second at Erin Hills last week. Korda, who is chasing her first win on the LPGA Tour in the 2025 season, will be grouped alongside World No.2 Atthaya Thitikul. The Thai professional golfer recorded her most recent win at the Mizuho Americas Open last month.

Former ShopRite LPGA Classic champions Ashleigh Buhai and Brooke Henderson are also on the field. Jin Young Ko, a former World No.1 is also competing and is seeking her first win of the season.

Other notable players in the field include Mao Saigo, ranked No.9 and the winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship, as well as Solheim Cup participant Lauren Coughlin and two-time LPGA Tour winner Georgia Hall.

