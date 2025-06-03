ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Jun 03, 2025 12:36 GMT
The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer - Final Round - Source: Getty
A general view of the Bay Course which will host the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic [Image via Getty]

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will be the next stop on the LPGA Tour after a thrilling 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This 3 round tournament will begin on June 6th and it will feature World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and the event's defending champion Linnea Strom.

Ad

Apart from these names, the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will also feature other golf talents like Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome and Annie Park. This year's edition of the tournament has a total purse of $1,750,000.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025, let us take a look at the event's schedule, venue, prize money, and more.

Schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025

Here is a look at the detailed schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:

Wednesday

  • PRO-AM DAY ONE (Course Closed to the Public)
  • 7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day One
  • 2:00 pm: Women's Executive Day (invite only)
  • 6:30 pm: Pro-Am Celebration (invite only)

Thursday

Ad
  • PRO-AM DAY TWO (Course Closed to the Public)
  • 7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day Two

Friday:

  • ROUND ONE
  • 7:00am: Gates Open
  • Approx. 7:15am: Round One (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)
  • 12:00pm - 3:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel

Saturday:

  • ROUND TWO
  • 7:00am: Gates Open
  • Approx. 7:15am: Round Two (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)
  • 2:30 - 3:30pm: Junior Golf Show (Seaview Driving Range) Free of charge to all Saturday ticket holders and their children!
  • 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Ad

Sunday:

  • FINAL ROUND
  • 6:45am: Gates Open
  • 7:00am: Final Round (All Day - #1 Tee)
  • 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel
  • Award ceremony immediately following play

Where will the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic be played? A look at the venue

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will take place at Bay Course at Seaview. This course was first opened in 1914, and Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross were the men responsible for designing the course and making it what it is today.

Ad

The Bay Course at SeaView has also hosted many prestigious events in the past. While the course is now popular for hosting the ShopRite LPGA Classic annually, it once hosted the 1942 PGA Championship which was won by Sam Snead.

A look at the prize money at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025

As mentioned above, the purse for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 is set at $1,750,000. Here is a detailed breakdown of how this purse will be distribute:

  • 1 $262,500
  • 2 $165,070
  • 3 $119,746
  • 4 $92,633
  • 5 $74,559
  • 6 $61,003
  • 7 $51,062
  • 8 $44,736
  • 9 $40,217
  • 10 $36,602
  • 11 $33,890
  • 12 $31,630
  • 13 $29,642
  • 14 $27,835
  • 15 $26,208
  • 16 $24,762
  • 17 $23,498
  • 18 $22,413
  • 19 $21,509
  • 20 $20,786
  • 21 $20,064
  • 22 $19,340
  • 23 $18,618
  • 24 $17,894
  • 25 $17,262
  • 26 $16,630
  • 27 $15,996
  • 28 $15,363
  • 29 $14,731
  • 30 $14,189
  • 31 $13,646
  • 32 $13,104
  • 33 $12,562
  • 34 $12,019
  • 35 $11,568
  • 36 $11,116
  • 37 $10,665
  • 38 $10,212
  • 39 $9,760
  • 40 $9,399
  • 41 $9,038
  • 42 $8,677
  • 43 $8,314
  • 44 $7,953
  • 45 $7,682
  • 46 $7,410
  • 47 $7,139
  • 48 $6,868
  • 49 $6,597
  • 50 $6,326
  • 51 $6,146
  • 52 $5,965
  • 53 $5,783
  • 54 $5,604
  • 55 $5,422
  • 56 $5,241
  • 57 $5,061
  • 58 $4,880
  • 59 $4,700
  • 60 $4,519
  • 61 $4,429
  • 62 $4,337
  • 63 $4,248
  • 64 $4,158
  • 65 $4,066
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications