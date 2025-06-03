ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will be the next stop on the LPGA Tour after a thrilling 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This 3 round tournament will begin on June 6th and it will feature World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and the event's defending champion Linnea Strom.
Apart from these names, the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will also feature other golf talents like Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome and Annie Park. This year's edition of the tournament has a total purse of $1,750,000.
Ahead of the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025, let us take a look at the event's schedule, venue, prize money, and more.
Schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025
Here is a look at the detailed schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:
Wednesday
- PRO-AM DAY ONE (Course Closed to the Public)
- 7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day One
- 2:00 pm: Women's Executive Day (invite only)
- 6:30 pm: Pro-Am Celebration (invite only)
Thursday
- PRO-AM DAY TWO (Course Closed to the Public)
- 7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day Two
Friday:
- ROUND ONE
- 7:00am: Gates Open
- Approx. 7:15am: Round One (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)
- 12:00pm - 3:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Saturday:
- ROUND TWO
- 7:00am: Gates Open
- Approx. 7:15am: Round Two (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)
- 2:30 - 3:30pm: Junior Golf Show (Seaview Driving Range) Free of charge to all Saturday ticket holders and their children!
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel
Sunday:
- FINAL ROUND
- 6:45am: Gates Open
- 7:00am: Final Round (All Day - #1 Tee)
- 3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel
- Award ceremony immediately following play
Where will the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic be played? A look at the venue
The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will take place at Bay Course at Seaview. This course was first opened in 1914, and Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross were the men responsible for designing the course and making it what it is today.
The Bay Course at SeaView has also hosted many prestigious events in the past. While the course is now popular for hosting the ShopRite LPGA Classic annually, it once hosted the 1942 PGA Championship which was won by Sam Snead.
A look at the prize money at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025
As mentioned above, the purse for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 is set at $1,750,000. Here is a detailed breakdown of how this purse will be distribute:
- 1 $262,500
- 2 $165,070
- 3 $119,746
- 4 $92,633
- 5 $74,559
- 6 $61,003
- 7 $51,062
- 8 $44,736
- 9 $40,217
- 10 $36,602
- 11 $33,890
- 12 $31,630
- 13 $29,642
- 14 $27,835
- 15 $26,208
- 16 $24,762
- 17 $23,498
- 18 $22,413
- 19 $21,509
- 20 $20,786
- 21 $20,064
- 22 $19,340
- 23 $18,618
- 24 $17,894
- 25 $17,262
- 26 $16,630
- 27 $15,996
- 28 $15,363
- 29 $14,731
- 30 $14,189
- 31 $13,646
- 32 $13,104
- 33 $12,562
- 34 $12,019
- 35 $11,568
- 36 $11,116
- 37 $10,665
- 38 $10,212
- 39 $9,760
- 40 $9,399
- 41 $9,038
- 42 $8,677
- 43 $8,314
- 44 $7,953
- 45 $7,682
- 46 $7,410
- 47 $7,139
- 48 $6,868
- 49 $6,597
- 50 $6,326
- 51 $6,146
- 52 $5,965
- 53 $5,783
- 54 $5,604
- 55 $5,422
- 56 $5,241
- 57 $5,061
- 58 $4,880
- 59 $4,700
- 60 $4,519
- 61 $4,429
- 62 $4,337
- 63 $4,248
- 64 $4,158
- 65 $4,066