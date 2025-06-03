ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will be the next stop on the LPGA Tour after a thrilling 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This 3 round tournament will begin on June 6th and it will feature World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and the event's defending champion Linnea Strom.

Apart from these names, the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will also feature other golf talents like Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome and Annie Park. This year's edition of the tournament has a total purse of $1,750,000.

Ahead of the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025, let us take a look at the event's schedule, venue, prize money, and more.

Schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025

Here is a look at the detailed schedule for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025:

Wednesday

PRO-AM DAY ONE (Course Closed to the Public)

7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day One

2:00 pm: Women's Executive Day (invite only)

6:30 pm: Pro-Am Celebration (invite only)

Thursday

PRO-AM DAY TWO (Course Closed to the Public)

7:00 am: ShopRite Pro-Am, Day Two

Friday:

ROUND ONE

7:00am: Gates Open

Approx. 7:15am: Round One (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)

12:00pm - 3:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel

Saturday:

ROUND TWO

7:00am: Gates Open

Approx. 7:15am: Round Two (All Day - #1 & #10 Tee)

2:30 - 3:30pm: Junior Golf Show (Seaview Driving Range) Free of charge to all Saturday ticket holders and their children!

3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel

Sunday:

FINAL ROUND

6:45am: Gates Open

7:00am: Final Round (All Day - #1 Tee)

3:00pm - 5:00pm: Live Coverage on Golf Channel

Award ceremony immediately following play

Where will the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic be played? A look at the venue

The ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 will take place at Bay Course at Seaview. This course was first opened in 1914, and Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross were the men responsible for designing the course and making it what it is today.

The Bay Course at SeaView has also hosted many prestigious events in the past. While the course is now popular for hosting the ShopRite LPGA Classic annually, it once hosted the 1942 PGA Championship which was won by Sam Snead.

A look at the prize money at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025

As mentioned above, the purse for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2025 is set at $1,750,000. Here is a detailed breakdown of how this purse will be distribute:

1 $262,500

2 $165,070

3 $119,746

4 $92,633

5 $74,559

6 $61,003

7 $51,062

8 $44,736

9 $40,217

10 $36,602

11 $33,890

12 $31,630

13 $29,642

14 $27,835

15 $26,208

16 $24,762

17 $23,498

18 $22,413

19 $21,509

20 $20,786

21 $20,064

22 $19,340

23 $18,618

24 $17,894

25 $17,262

26 $16,630

27 $15,996

28 $15,363

29 $14,731

30 $14,189

31 $13,646

32 $13,104

33 $12,562

34 $12,019

35 $11,568

36 $11,116

37 $10,665

38 $10,212

39 $9,760

40 $9,399

41 $9,038

42 $8,677

43 $8,314

44 $7,953

45 $7,682

46 $7,410

47 $7,139

48 $6,868

49 $6,597

50 $6,326

51 $6,146

52 $5,965

53 $5,783

54 $5,604

55 $5,422

56 $5,241

57 $5,061

58 $4,880

59 $4,700

60 $4,519

61 $4,429

62 $4,337

63 $4,248

64 $4,158

65 $4,066

