Mariah Stackhouse, a Monday qualifier, displayed her excellent golf skills at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer and recorded the season's fifth hole-in-one. On Friday, Stackhouse accomplished the extraordinary accomplishment when he calmly holed a 3-hybrid from 185 yards to win the par-3 7th hole at the Bay Course at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel.

"Took a nice smooth swing. It was a perfect shot. Couldn't see it. They said it was going straight at the hole, it felt good, so I was like, all right, great. Maybe a birdie opportunity." Stackhouse enthusiastically praised her shot.

Stackhouse was worried that her ball had landed in the bunker, though, as spectators on the green started making strange movements. However, as the crowd erupted in cheers, indicating that her shot had indeed hit the cup, the suspense swiftly gave way to pure elation.

The delighted golfer voiced her delight by adding,

"We were just like, that's awesome."

Stackhouse's remarkable hole-in-one not only added to the brilliance of the 2023 LPGA Tour season but also represented an important turning point in her career.

Mariah Stackhouse's Hole-in-One Raised $20,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Mariah Stackhouse delivered an incredible performance in the ShopRite LPGA Classic that not only captivated fans but also had a significant impact on a humanitarian cause. As part of the CME Group Cares Challenge - Score 1 for St. Jude endeavor, Stackhouse's hole-in-one inspired a $20,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

This campaign converts aces into donations to support St. Jude's mission of fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The wonderful donation from Stackhouse's ace has raised the total donation amount for 2023 to an incredible $100,000.

While Stackhouse is proud of her accomplishment on the golf course, her genuine delight comes from knowing that her spectacular shot is directly aiding a kid in need through a $20,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mariah Stackhouse's leaderboard status at ShopRite LPGA Classic

On the leaderboard of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Mariah Stackhouse demonstrated her exceptional skill. Stackhouse, who is currently tied for 25th place, finished the round with a fantastic score of -2.

Mariah Stackhouse displayed a combination of skill, precision, and consistency throughout her game, putting herself within striking distance of the tournament leaders. Stackhouse's outstanding ability to handle the difficult Bay Course at Seaview, a Dolce Hotel, has gained her praise from both peers and fans.

