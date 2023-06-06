Where is the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 being held? All you need to know about the venue

The highly anticipated ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 will take place from June 9 to 11 on the magnificent Bay Course at the famed Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in New Jersey. This famous location promises to provide an enthralling backdrop for the world's best female golfers competing for glory in this prestigious LPGA event.

The Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, with its stunning fairways and demanding layout, should provide an outstanding experience for both players and spectators. The club takes pleasure in delivering top-tier facilities that cater to visitors' requirements and comfort.

The 296-room hotel on the club's grounds is one of the highlight amenities. This on-site accommodation provides golf aficionados with comfort and accessibility by allowing them to stay only steps away from the golf courses.

ShopRite LPGA Classic, held at Seaview's Bay Course: An annual tradition

The ShopRite LPGA Classic, held at Seaview's Bay Course, has established itself as a prestigious event on the LPGA Tour calendar, attracting top female players from across the world.

This tournament has captivated fans with its intense competition, scenic setting, and consistent commitment to highlighting the outstanding skills of women in golf since its inception in 1986. Its reintroduction as an annual tradition in 2010 cemented Seaview's position as a leading host for this prestigious event.

History of Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course

Seaview, a prominent destination featuring 670 acres of seaside beauty and woodland calm, is nestled within the fascinating landscapes of Galloway, New Jersey. Seaview boasts two world-class golf courses and a luxury 296-room hotel, providing a unique experience for golf aficionados and travellers alike.

Hugh Wilson and Donald Ross skillfully constructed the Bay Course, a timeless beauty that opened its fairways in 1914. This intriguing layout, measuring 6,300 yards, tests golfers not with length, but with a need for inventiveness, precision, and a sensitive touch around the greens.

The Bay Course, which evokes the spirit of Scottish links, provides golfers with stunning seaside panoramas, deep pot bunkers, and undulating greens that put their talents to the test. It is the proud host of the prestigious ShopRite LPGA Classic and the site of nine holes during the legendary 1942 PGA Championship.

The historic 1942 PGA Championship, held at Seaview Country Club, featured golfing star Sam Snead and Jim Turnesa in a dramatic match play event. Snead's incredible chip shot for birdie on the 35th hole not only guaranteed his victory, but became a memorable moment in golf history.

