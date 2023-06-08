ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 Friday round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The ShopRite LPGA Classic begins on Thursday, June 8, with an action-packed first round at the scenic Seaview Golf Club.

The highly anticipated tournament routinely attracts some of the world's best female golfers who compete for glory and the coveted ShopRite LPGA Classic title. With the tee times and pairings for the first round officially released this week, golf fans are looking forward to the exciting action that lies ahead.

The players in Round 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic will be grouped depending on tee times and will start from both Tee 1 and Tee 10 throughout the day. The morning session at the ShopRite LPGA Classic will involve an early start for the golfers, with a succession of entertaining groups beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tee 1.

Group 1 is led by Bailey Tardy, Isi Gabsa, and Manon De Roey, who are all looking for a solid start to their ShopRite LPGA Classic campaign. Similarly formidable groups in the tournament will take on the challenge on Tee 10.

Group 2, comprised of Laura Wearn, Maria Torres, and Morgane Metraux, will attempt to make their presence felt from the start at 7:35 a.m.

Group 25 will tee off at 12:30 PM from Tee 1, led by Pernilla Lindberg, Pauline Roussin, and Weiwei Zhang. All three players will try to make a statement in the afternoon session.

In the afternoon, the formidable trio of Mariah Stackhouse, Tiffany Chan, and Chiara Noja tee off in Group 48 at 2:36 PM on Tee 10. Fans will expect heated competition and high-quality golf as these skilled players compete for a weekend edge.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic promises to be a spectacular demonstration of skill, with veteran stars and young talents competing for victory. Fans will be able to witness incredible displays of skill and sportsmanship as the players navigate their way around the perfectly planned course.

Additionally, the Seaview Golf Club, with its tough fairways, beautiful greens, and unpredictable winds, will put all competitors to the test.

All of this is expected to ensure a fascinating spectacle for ShopRite LPGA Classic fans worldwide when the tournament kicks off on Thursday.

Tee time groups for Round 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic

Round 1 - Tee 1

Group 1 - 07:30 AM: Bailey Tardy, Isi Gabsa and Manon De Roey

Group 3 - 07:41 AM: Ana Belac, Ellinor Sudow and Christina Kim

Group 5 - 07:52 AM: Yaeeun Hong, Jing Yan and Aline Krauter

Group 7 - 08:03 AM: Annie Park, Magdalena Simmermacher and Xiaowen Yin

Group 9 - 08:14 AM: Albane Valenzuela, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Paula Reto

Group 11 - 08:25 AM: Celine Borge, Angela Stanford and Chella Choi

Group 13 - 08:36 AM: Mina Harigae, Jaravee Boonchant and Sophia Schubert

Group 15 - 08:47 AM: Lauren Hartlage, Minami Katsu and Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Group 17 - 08:58 AM: Arpichaya Yubol, Haeji Kang and Karen Chung

Group 19 - 09:09 AM: Yan Liu, Polly Mack and Alexa Pano

Group 21 - 09:20 AM: Maisie Filler, Natalie Gulbis and Lee-Anne Pace

Group 23 - 09:31 AM: Bianca Pagdanganan, Muni He and Brianna Do.

Round 1 - Tee 10

Group 2 - 07:35 AM: Laura Wearn, Maria Torres and Morgane Metraux

Group 4 - 07:46 AM: Charlotte Thomas, Riley Rennell and Hyo Joon Jang

Group 6 - 07:57 AM: Kum-Kang Park, Mel Reid and Samantha Wagner

Group 8 - 08:08 AM: Ruixin Liu, Pavarisa Yoktuan and Amy Olson

Group 10 - 08:19 AM: Yuna Nishimura, Hyo Joo Kim and Jenny Shin

Group 12 - 08:30 AM: Peiyun Chien, Ruoning Yin and Andrea Lee

Group 14 - 08:41 AM: Atthaya Thitikul, Marina Alex and Aditi Ashok

Group 16 - 08:52 AM: Brooke M. Henderson, Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist

Group 18 - 09:03 AM: Pornanong Phatlum, Valery Plata and Jasmine Suwannapura

Group 20 - 09:14 AM: Brittany Altomare, Dana Fall and Soo Bin Joo

Group 22 - 09:25 AM: Rachel Rohanna, Sierra Brooks and Janie Jackson

Group 24 - 09:36 AM: Alana Uriell, Haylee Harford and Dottie Ardina

Round 1 - Tee 1

Group 25 - 12:30 PM: Pernilla Lindberg, Pauline Roussin and Weiwei Zhang

Group 27 - 12:41 PM: Julieta Granada, Kiira Riihijarvi and Ilhee Lee

Group 29 - 12:52 PM: Chanettee Wannasaen, Dewi Weber and Sarah Schmelzel

Group 31 - 01:03 PM: Luna Sobron Galmes, Gabriella Then and Marissa Steen

Group 33 - 01:14 PM: Karis Davidson, Lauren Coughlin and Ashleigh Buhai

Group 35 - 01:25 PM: In Kyung Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Esther Henseleit

Group 37 - 01:36 PM: Yu Liu, Frida Kinhult and Emma Talley

Group 39 - 01:47 PM: Daniela Darquea, Sarah Kemp and Perrine Delacour

Group 41 - 01:58 PM: Jeongeun Lee6, Stephanie Meadow and Wichanee Meechai

Group 43 - 02:09 PM: Yu-Sang Hou, Linnea Johansson and Ines Laklalech

Group 45 - 02:20 PM: Brittany Lang, Gurleen Kaur and Ayako Uehara

Group 47 - 02:31 PM: Sanna Nuutinen, Haru Nomura and Meaghan Francella

Round 1 - Tee 10

Group 26 - 12:35 PM: Su Oh, Gina Kim and Lindy Duncan

Group 28 - 12:46 PM: Kelly Tan, Azahara Munoz and Louise Ridderstrom

Group 30 - 12:57 PM: Lauren Stephenson, Jennifer Song and Mariajo Uribe

Group 32 - 01:08 PM: Jennifer Chang, Sung Hyun Park and Austin Ernst

Group 34 - 01:19 PM: Linnea Strom, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Hae Ran Ryu

Group 36 - 01:30 PM: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Sei Young Kim and Stacy Lewis

Group 38 - 01:41 PM: Ryann O'Toole, Wei-Ling Hsu and Yuka Saso

Group 40 - 01:52 PM: Ayaka Furue, Matilda Castren and Paula Creamer

Group 42 - 02:03 PM: Bronte Law, Mi Hyang Lee and Jeongeun Lee5

Group 44 - 02:14 PM: Allison Emrey, Sofia Garcia and Dani Holmqvist

Group 46 - 02:25 PM: Gerina Mendoza, Alena Sharp and Kristy McPherson

Group 48 - 02:36 PM: Mariah Stackhouse, Tiffany Chan and Chiara Noja.

Please note that the above information is based on the provided tee times and groups for Round 1 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Poll : 0 votes