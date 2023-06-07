ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio and more

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held from June 9th to June 11th, 2023. The LPGA Tour event will be hosted at the picturesque Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club's Bay Course.

Top women golfers from across the world will unite to demonstrate their skills and vie for the coveted championship, with a generous payout of $1,750,000. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will take place over three days of intense competition and magnificent golf action.

The LPGA Tour will travel approximately 110 miles south from Jersey City to Galloway, New Jersey for the eagerly anticipated ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.

Who can get free grounds tickets?

- 17 years old and younger

- ShopRite Price Club Members

- All active and retired military

The ShopRite LPGA Classic promises to be an exciting competition, with defending champion Brooke Henderson seeking her second victory of the 2023 campaign.

Schedules for Broadcast and streaming of ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023

TV Times:

Friday, June 9: 12:00 p.m. - 2:03 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Streaming Duration:

Friday, June 9: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING ON THE NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, AND Peacock

The NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, and Peacock all provide access to the tournament's live stream. These platforms provide a convenient method to follow the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer and its news and tournament action.

The Live Stream of Golf Channel enables fans to remain connected to the action via mobile devices and online platforms at any time and place.

LPGA LIVE

LPGA LIVE provides live broadcasting of LPGA broadcasts to international audiences residing in countries without a TV broadcast partner. LPGA LIVE is accessible here

Download the WatchSports app for comprehensive coverage and up-to-date information on weekly LPGA airtimes.

INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION

In addition, the tournament provides an easy-to-use tool for international viewers to determine where they can observe the tournament in their respective countries. Access the international TV distribution guide here

The ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer promises to captivate supporters around the globe with its star-studded field and thrilling competition. Tune in to the LPGA Tour to witness the incredible talent and enthusiasm it has to offer.

Player field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field has been finalized, and it offers a superb lineup of excellent golfers. Here is the list of the player field for the ShopRite LPGA Classic:

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Dana Fall

Maisie Filler (a)

Meaghan Francella

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Natalie Gulbis

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yaeeun Hong

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Linnea Johansson

Soo Bin Joo

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Hyo Joo Kim

Sei Young Kim

In Kyung Kim

Gina Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Aline Krauter

Ines Laklalech

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Ruixin Liu

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Chiara Noja

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Magdalena Simmermacher

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Maria Torres

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Laura Wearn

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Jing Yan

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Weiwei Zhang

