ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio and more

The ShopRite LPGA Classic will be held from June 9th to June 11th, 2023. The LPGA Tour event will be hosted at the picturesque Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club's Bay Course.
Top women golfers from across the world will unite to demonstrate their skills and vie for the coveted championship, with a generous payout of $1,750,000. The ShopRite LPGA Classic will take place over three days of intense competition and magnificent golf action.
The LPGA Tour will travel approximately 110 miles south from Jersey City to Galloway, New Jersey for the eagerly anticipated ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer.
The ShopRite LPGA Classic promises to be an exciting competition, with defending champion Brooke Henderson seeking her second victory of the 2023 campaign.
Schedules for Broadcast and streaming of ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023
TV Times:
- Friday, June 9: 12:00 p.m. - 2:03 p.m.
- Saturday, June 10: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 11: 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Streaming Duration:
- Friday, June 9: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 10: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 11: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING ON THE NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, AND Peacock
The NBC Sports App, golfchannel.com, and Peacock all provide access to the tournament's live stream. These platforms provide a convenient method to follow the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer and its news and tournament action.
The Live Stream of Golf Channel enables fans to remain connected to the action via mobile devices and online platforms at any time and place.
LPGA LIVE
LPGA LIVE provides live broadcasting of LPGA broadcasts to international audiences residing in countries without a TV broadcast partner. LPGA LIVE is accessible here
DOWNLOAD NOW
Download the WatchSports app for comprehensive coverage and up-to-date information on weekly LPGA airtimes.
INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTION
In addition, the tournament provides an easy-to-use tool for international viewers to determine where they can observe the tournament in their respective countries. Access the international TV distribution guide here
The ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer promises to captivate supporters around the globe with its star-studded field and thrilling competition. Tune in to the LPGA Tour to witness the incredible talent and enthusiasm it has to offer.
Player field for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic field has been finalized, and it offers a superb lineup of excellent golfers. Here is the list of the player field for the ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Karen Chung
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Dana Fall
- Maisie Filler (a)
- Meaghan Francella
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Julieta Granada
- Natalie Gulbis
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Linnea Johansson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Gina Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Aline Krauter
- Ines Laklalech
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Chiara Noja
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Maria Torres
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Laura Wearn
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Jing Yan
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Weiwei Zhang