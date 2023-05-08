How can I watch MLB on NBC in 2023? Subscription details, channel number and more

You won't want to miss the MLB's return to NBC and Peacock for a second consecutive season of baseball excitement.
Peacock's extensive programming offers more live sports than any other direct-to-consumer streaming service in the US. This includes live coverage of Big Ten football (starting in September), Sunday Night Football, the Olympics, the Premier League, Notre Dame football, NASCAR, and the NTT IndyCar Series. Daily sports programming is also provided by Peacock on the NBC Sports channel.
The 19 games on NBC and Peacock will each be the only place to watch live MLB action up until 1:35 p.m. ET that day.
How to watch MLB on NBC
The first World Series broadcast took place on NBC Sports in 1947, and the network also hosted the first All-Star Game national broadcast in 1952. It has also shown 39 World Series, more than any other network.
To watch all 19 MLB games live on Sunday mornings, sign up for Peacock.
If you don't have a Premium subscription but have a Peacock account, sign in and choose Account in the upper right corner. You ought to see a "Premium Upgrade" option under "Plans & Payment."
MLB on Peacock: 2023 Calendar
April 23 12:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves*
May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
(Time's are in ET)