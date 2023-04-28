Can I watch MLB on Peacock for free? Subscription prices, package details 

With every passing season, MLB fans are discovering new methods to catch action from around the league, no matter where they live.

Peacock is one of the most recent platforms to gain popularity. Peacock is an over-the-top American streaming service founded in 2020 and named after its parent company logo, NBC.

Peacock, as an over-the-top streaming service, allows users to access content directly via the internet, bypassing restrictions imposed by cable, broadcast, and satellite providers. The site features a wide variety of content, including films and TV dramas, as well as live sports, including MLB action.

At the end of last year, Peacock had over 20 million active subscribers, which included a sizable number of baseball fans who found the platform to be a great way to catch the action.

"#Blackhawks TV voice Chris Vosters (@CJVosters) returns to his baseball roots to call #Cubs - #Marlins for Peacock on Sunday." - Jeff Agrest

Over the course of the season, Peacock will host exclusive coverage of 19 games around the league. This special arrangement is owed to the broadcasting rights of its parent company.

Additionally, subscribed fans are able to avail themselves of color, pre and post-game commentary, and analysis from a panel of baseball insiders and experts who have years of broadcasting experience.

Currently, fans can pay $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year to catch the 19 exclusive games that the service provides. The first of its 19 "Sunday Leadoff" spectacles began on April 23 with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Colorado Rockies. The final game of the season available to Peacock subscribers will be the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, September 3.

peacocktv.com/sports/mlb?cid… ICYMI: Sunday Morning Baseball on NBC / Peacock starts this week. ICYMI: Sunday Morning Baseball on NBC / Peacock starts this week.peacocktv.com/sports/mlb?cid… https://t.co/TaMmIMKJHt

"ICYMI: Sunday Morning Baseball on NBC / Peacock starts this week." - Amanda

While Peacock's main selling point is its exclusivity, the service does not currently offer a free trial of the Premium Plan that is needed to view MLB content. Although a free trial will give you access to the baseball dashboard, live games will be reserved for those who pay.

MLB streaming has never been more competitive

With players like fubo and AppleTV now firmly entrenched in the baseball streaming market, fans have never had more choices. Although Peacock does not offer a wide range of games, it may be the only way for fans to catch select contests this year that they would miss otherwise.

