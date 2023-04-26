The LPGA Tour continues to attract golf enthusiasts from around the world, and the JM Eagle LA Championship is one of the most anticipated events of the season.

Scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1, 2023, the event is set to bring together the best golfers from across the globe.

With that said, here is all you need to know about the tournament's TV schedule, how to watch, stream, and listen.

How to watch the Championship

TV Schedule

The JM Eagle LA Championship will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, a popular sports network that is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal. The tournament will be aired for four consecutive days, starting from April 27 through April 30.

The coverage on each day will begin at different times, which are as follows:

Day 1 (April 27): Coverage begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Day 2 (April 28): Coverage begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Day 3 (April 29): Coverage begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Day 4 (April 30): Coverage begins at 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

The Golf Channel is available on most cable and satellite TV providers in the United States. Fans can also stream the tournament live using the Golf Channel app or website, provided they have an active cable or satellite TV subscription.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, there are several streaming services that offer the Golf Channel as part of their package. Some of these streaming services include:

Sling TV

Hulu Live TV

FuboTV

YouTube TV

Radio Broadcast

For fans who prefer to listen to the tournament on the radio, the Golf Channel provides coverage on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. The event will be broadcast on the SiriusXM radio channel and will be available to subscribers.

It can be accessed through a satellite radio or an online streaming service. The live coverage of the tournament is available on channel 92 on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Social Media Coverage

The JM Eagle LA Championship will also have extensive social media coverage throughout the tournament. The LPGA Tour will be posting regular updates, highlights, and interviews with players on their official social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Fans can follow the LPGA Tour's official accounts to keep up with the latest news and developments from the tournament.

Additionally, fans can also follow individual players' social media accounts for a behind-the-scenes look at their preparation and performance during the tournament. Some of the most popular players to follow on social media include Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Inbee Park.

Final Words

The JM Eagle LA Championship promises to be an exciting event for golf enthusiasts and fans alike. With top-ranked players from around the world competing for the tournament title, fans can expect to witness some exceptional golf.

Whether you choose to watch the tournament on TV, stream it online, listen to the radio broadcast, or follow the social media coverage, there are several ways to stay updated with the latest developments from the tournament.

So mark your calendars and tune in to the JM Eagle LA Championship for a thrilling week of golf.

