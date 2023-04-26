The LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) is back again this year with its 2023 season, and the LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship is one of the most anticipated events on the calendar. The tour has been a premier women's golf circuit since its inception in 1950. In this article, we will discuss the schedule, prize purse, venue, players, and more for this exciting tournament.

LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

Let's go into detail about the event:

LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

Schedule

The LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship will take place from May 4th to May 7th. It is a four-day event, with the first two days (May 4th and May 5th) being the first and second rounds, respectively. The third and fourth rounds will be played on May 6th and May 7th, respectively. The tournament will begin at 7:00 AM local time each day, with players teeing off in groups of three.

Venue

The tournament will be held at Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The course has been hosting LPGA events since 2018 and is a popular venue among players. The course is known for its narrow fairways and small greens, which will provide a challenging test for the players. The par-71 course measures 6,450 yards and features several doglegs and elevation changes.

Players

The LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship will feature some of the best female golfers from around the world. The field will include players from the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Some of the notable players who will be competing in the tournament are Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, and Danielle Kang. These players have been in excellent form recently and will be the ones to watch out for during the tournament.



Prize Purse

The LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship has a total prize purse of $1.5 million, which is an increase from last year's $1.4 million purse. The winner of the tournament will receive a winner's share of $225,000, which is a significant increase from last year's $210,000. The runner-up will receive $137,500, while third place will receive $100,000. The rest of the prize money will be distributed among the other players who make the cut.

The tournament is also significant for players because of the points that are awarded towards the LPGA's Race to the CME Globe. LPGA's Race to the CME Globe is a season-long points competition that culminates in the CME Group Tour Championship. The player who accumulates the most points throughout the season wins a $1.5 million bonus, which is the largest payout in women's golf.

The LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship promises to be an exciting event for golf fans around the world. With some of the best female golfers competing against each other, the tournament is sure to provide a thrilling spectacle. The tournament's prize purse of $1.5 million and the points awarded towards the LPGA's Race to the CME Globe make it a significant event for players as well. Golf enthusiasts can catch all the action live on CNBC Golf.

