"Next number one" - Fans react to Brooke Henderson's win at the LPGA TOC

Brooke Henderson waited a long time to finally clinch the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She has had an eye on the trophy for a while and has not finished outside the top nine in the last four seasons.

Henderson has played steadily since the beginning and maintained the lead at the 2023 HGV Tournament of Champions. She topped the tally after the first round and extended her lead after the second round. Henderson maintained the lead on the third day and emerged as the winner after the finale.

Brooke Henderson began her day with a three-show lead and after the second hole, she turned the tables in her favor. However, Maja Stark and Charley Hull impressed fans with their performances and gave stiff competition to the Canadian golfer.

Henderson won the Tournament of Champions with a two-shot lead over second-place finishers Stark and Hull.

The LPGA Tour shared the good news on their Twitter account. Fans congratulated the golfer in the comments section of the post, saying:

"Great, great, great champion....and a great ice hockey goalie too!"

"Congratulations young lady, well done."

"Next number one, beautiful golf."

"Congratulations Brooke!"

"Congratulations Brooke on your great win played awesome can't wait to see you in the next round."

Thomas Elder @ElderGoofyram7 @LPGA @BrookeHenderson Congratulations Brooke on your great win played awesome can't wait to see you in the next round @LPGA @BrookeHenderson Congratulations Brooke on your great win played awesome can't wait to see you in the next round

"You are looking at the 2023 player of the year. Brooke Henderson will win more tournaments and at least 1 major this season."

Henderson, who was last year's runner-up, had a brilliant start to the year.

"More victories are to come" - Brooke Henderson talks about her upcoming tournament

Brooke Henderson has had a great start to the year by clinching the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Speaking about her upcoming tournament, the golfer said:

"I'm always trying to get a little bit better and chase bigger goals. Hopefully, more victories are to come."

LPGA @LPGA



#HGVLPGA Brooke Henderson is just getting started Brooke Henderson is just getting started 🏆 #HGVLPGA https://t.co/v5Tgu1e2KF

The 25-year-old player began her day with a birdie on the second hole and eventually clinched the trophy by four points. Henderson said:

“It is so exciting."

She went on to say:

"I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It’s exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies.”

Congratulations have been in order on social media. Fans jotted:

"My idol! Congratulations champ!"

"Congratulations Brooke!"

"Congrats Brooke! Score one for us Canadians!"

"Congratulations to Brooke Henderson starting the new LPGA season. The chasing pack had no chance to catch up with her, didn’t they?"

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions leaderboard

1. Brooke Henderson

T2. Maja Stark

T2. Charley Hull

4. Nelly Korda

5. Nasa Hataoka

T6. Paula Reto

T6. Yuka Saso

T6. Gaby Lopez

T9. Leona Maguire

T9. Ashleigh Buhai

11. Moriya Jutanugarn

T12. Ryann O'Toole

T12. Anna Nordqvist

T12. Danielle Kang

15. Wei-Ling Hsu

T16. Jennifer Kupcho

T16. Gemma Dryburgh

T18. Pajaree Anannarukarn

T18. Ayaka Furue

T18. Jodi Ewarf Shadoff

T21. Lizette Salas

T21. Marina Alex

T21. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

T21. Matilda Castren

25. Ally Ewing

26. Celine Boutier

27. Andrea Lee

28. Patty Tavatanakit

29. Ariya Jutanugarn

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far