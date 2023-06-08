ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 prize purse breakdown: How much will golfers win at the LPGA Tour event?

The LPGA Tour’s ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023 will tee off on Friday, June 9. The three-day event is being held at the Seaview Resort in Galloway, New Jersey. The LPGA Classic will see 144 players compete for the $1.75 million prize purse on offer.

Headlined by defending champion Brooke Henderson, Atthaya Thitikul and Georgia Hall, among others, the LPGA Classic has some of the circuit’s biggest names competing for the top prize. According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the event will win a paycheck of $262,500 for her efforts. This is the standard 15 per cent payout of the total prize purse.

Apart from the exciting paycheck, the winner of the event will earn other benefits including CME Globe points, and exemptions on the tour.

2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money

While the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic champion takes the hefty $262,500 prize purse and valuable points, the runner-up will settle for a $165,070 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will bag $119,746, while the fourth-placed golfer will win $92,633. Golfer finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will bag $74,559 for her efforts.

It is pertinent to note that the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey, features just 54 holes rather than the more common 72 holes. However, the three-day event will still have a cut. Based on the cut, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will take $4,066 for her efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023:

WIN - $262,500

2 - $165,070

3 - $119,746

4 - $92,633

5 - $74,559

6 - $61,003

7 - $51,062

8 - $44,736

9 - $40,217

10 - $36,602

11 - $33,890

12 - $31,630

13 - $29,642

14 - $27,835

15 - $26,208

16 - $24,762

17 - $23,498

18 - $22,413

19 - $21,509

20 - $20,786

21 - $20,064

22 - $19,340

23 - $18,618

24 - $17,894

25 - $17,262

26 - $16,630

27 - $15,596

28 - $15,363

29 - $14,731

30 - $14,189

31 - $13,646

32 - $13,104

33 - $12,562

34 - $12,019

35 - $11,568

36 - $11,116

37 - $10,665

38 - $10,212

39 - $9,760

40 - $9,399

41 - $9,038

42 - $8,677

43 - $8,314

44 - $7,953

45 - $7,682

46 - $7,410

47 - $7,139

48 - $6,868

49 - $6,597

50 - $6,326

51 - $6,146

52 - $5,965

53 - $5,783

54 - $5,604

55 - $5,422

56 - $5,241

57 - $5,061

58 - $4,880

59 - $4,700

60 - $4,519

61 - $4,429

62 - $4,337

63 - $4,248

64 - $4,158

65 - $4,066

The final round of the LPGA Tour event will be played on Sunday, June 11.

