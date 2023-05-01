Who is Pernilla Lindberg? All you need to know about the Swedish golfer

Pernilla Lindberg is a Swedish professional golfer who plays on the U.S.-based LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour. She was born on 13 July 1986 in Bollnäs, Sweden, where she grew up and started playing golf at the age of three.

Her father, Jan, was one of the best players in the local golf club, Bollnäs Golf Club, in 1970s. Pernilla Lindberg also competed in alpine ski racing as a youth in Sweden, and credits Annika Sorenstam as the golfer who influenced her career more than any other.

Pernilla Lindberg (Image via Getty).

Pernilla Lindberg had a successful amateur career, winning seven national youth tournaments in Sweden from 2002 to 2004. She was also part of the winning Swedish teams at the 2006 European Lady Juniors' Team Championship, the 2008 European Ladies' Team Championship and the 2008 Espirito Santo Trophy. In 2008, she also won the Amateur World Championship.

She played college golf in the United States at Oklahoma State University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in international business in May 2009. As a collegiate golfer, she was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Year and won the 2007 NCAA West Regional Championship.

In recognition of her performance as a collegiate golfer, she was named a First-Team All-American in 2007 and 2009.

Pernilla Lindberg's professional career

Pernilla Lindberg turned professional in June 2009 and joined the Duramed Futures Tour (currently known as the Epson Tour). She qualified for both the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour for 2010.

Pernilla Lindberg (Image via Getty).

Her only professional win to date came at the ANA Inspiration, a major championship, in April 2018. She prevailed in a sudden-death playoff that extended to eight holes over Inbee Park and Jennifer Song. The victory boosted Lindberg's world ranking to 61 places, from 95 to a career-best 34.

Lindberg has also achieved several top-10 finishes in her professional career, including a tie for fifth at the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and a tie for 11th at the 2013 Women's British Open. She is known for her nickname "P" or "Pillan" and her residence is in Orlando, Florida. She married Daniel Taylor, who had been her caddie for several seasons, on 31 January 2019.

The most recent tournament she participated in was the JM Eagle LA Championship Presented by Plastpro, in which she did not do as well as she had hoped. She finished T52 with a 2-over 286 below expectations.

Lindberg went from strength to strength in the tournament, posting a decent -4 on the first day, then stringing together -1, +3 and +4. She made a total of eight bogeys and three double bogeys throughout the competition.

Prior to this performance in Hollywood, she was ranked 239th in the Rolex Rankings.

