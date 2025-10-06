2025 Spanish Open: 7 LIV Golfers in the field explored

The 2025 Spanish Open begins this week at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, bringing together a stacked field led by three-time winner and home favorite Jon Rahm. Seven LIV Golf players are set to compete at the event, which is set to run from October 9–12.

Ad

The tournament offers players a chance to earn crucial DP World Tour points ahead of next year’s Open Championship. The Black Course, hosting the Spanish Open for the ninth time, remains one of Spain’s most prestigious layouts. Here is a list of seven LIV Golf players teeing it up at the 2025 Spanish Open.

Seven LIV Golf stars set to play at the 2025 Spanish Open

1. Jon Rahm

Ad

Trending

Jon Rahm returns to the Spanish Open for the first time since the Ryder Cup. The Spaniard has won this event three times in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and was runner-up last year after losing in a playoff to Angel Hidalgo. Rahm enters this week in strong form, leading the LIV Golf individual rankings thanks to his consistent play, despite not claiming a win this season. He last competed at the BMW PGA Championship, finishing T13, and helped Team Europe to victory at Bethpage with a 3–2–0 record.

Ad

2. Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia, the 2002 Spanish Open champion, is also in the field. Currently ninth in the LIV Golf standings, Garcia has had a mixed season, with a win in Hong Kong and three top-10 finishes. He withdrew from the Amgen Irish Open after not being selected for the Ryder Cup and has made just one DP World Tour start this year, missing the cut at the BMW International Open.

3. Joaquin Niemann

Ad

BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner on the LIV Golf circuit in 2025, comes into the event ranked second in the LIV standings. He recently played the BMW PGA Championship, finishing T20. While his major results this year included two missed cuts, Niemann posted a T8 at the PGA Championship and a T29 at the Masters.

Ad

4. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed, who finished solo 10th last year, makes his eighth DP World Tour start of 2025. He most recently played the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, finishing T32. Reed hasn’t won on the DP World Tour this year but has recorded four top-10 finishes. On the LIV Golf circuit, he sits seventh in the standings with one win at Dallas.

5. David Puig

David Puig is making his sixth DP World Tour start this season. He last competed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, finishing T50. Puig hasn’t claimed a win on the DP World Tour this year but has two top-10 finishes. He currently sits 10th in the LIV Golf individual rankings.

Ad

6. Josele Ballester

Josele Ballester also makes his sixth start on the DP World Tour this year, most recently finishing T87 at the BMW International Open. He joined Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC team on the LIV Golf League and made his professional debut at LIV Golf Virginia. Ballester is part of a strong group of Arizona State alumni in LIV Golf.

7. Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin makes his 11th DP World Tour start of the 2025 season at the Spanish Open. His most recent event was the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished T15. McKibbin’s best DP World Tour result this year came at the Porsche Singapore Classic with a T3 finish. On the LIV Golf circuit, he sits 20th with four top-10s but no victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More