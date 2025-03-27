2025 Texas Children's Houston Open weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will begin in a few hours at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The 78th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, March 27 and conclude on Sunday, March 30.
According to Accuweather, rain can impact the tournament, particularly the first and second round. Further, wind gusts will be strong throughout the tournament, making it more challenging for the golfers.
The weather during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open is forecasted to be stormy with persistent rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts in range from 25 mph to 30 mph. Further, the weather in the second round is predicted to be similar to the first round.
Weather conditions are expected to improve on Saturday with warmer temperature (~84°F) compared to the first and second round. The probability of precipitation will reduce and wind gusts will slow down to 20 mph. The weather in the final round will be similar to third round, however, the wind gusts are expected to pick up.
Memorial Park Golf Course weather forecast for 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, as per Accuweather:
March 27
Morning
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: ESE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 90%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)
- Cloud Cover: 94%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: ESE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)
- Cloud Cover: 94%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Periods of rain, some heavy
- Wind: ESE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)
- Humidity: 91%
- Probability of Precipitation: 88%
- Precipitation: 10.2 mm (0.4 in)
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 19°C (66°F)
- Weather: Periods of rain, some heavy
- Wind: SE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)
- Humidity: 92%
- Probability of Precipitation: 88%
- Precipitation: 10.2 mm (0.4 in)
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
March 28
Morning
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm
- Wind: SE 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 90%
- Probability of Precipitation: 84%
- Precipitation: 11.9 mm (0.47 in)
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm
- Wind: SE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
- Probability of Precipitation: 89%
- Precipitation: 17.5 mm (0.69 in)
- Cloud Cover: 92%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms
- Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 91%
- Probability of Precipitation: 67%
- Precipitation: 4.1 mm (0.16 in)
- Cloud Cover: 88%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Cloudy
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 92%
- Probability of Precipitation: 7%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 96%
- Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)
March 29
Morning
- Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Cloud Cover: 84%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 57%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 72%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
- Humidity: 80%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 97%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 92%
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
March 30
Morning
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 31°C (88°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm with a thunderstorm
- Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)
- Humidity: 64%
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 1.3 mm (0.05 in)
- Cloud Cover: 65%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Humidity: 89%
- Probability of Precipitation: 6%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 52%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 99%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 39%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)