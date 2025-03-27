2025 Texas Children's Houston Open weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 will begin in a few hours at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The 78th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, March 27 and conclude on Sunday, March 30.

According to Accuweather, rain can impact the tournament, particularly the first and second round. Further, wind gusts will be strong throughout the tournament, making it more challenging for the golfers.

The weather during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open is forecasted to be stormy with persistent rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts in range from 25 mph to 30 mph. Further, the weather in the second round is predicted to be similar to the first round.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Saturday with warmer temperature (~84°F) compared to the first and second round. The probability of precipitation will reduce and wind gusts will slow down to 20 mph. The weather in the final round will be similar to third round, however, the wind gusts are expected to pick up.

Memorial Park Golf Course weather forecast for 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, as per Accuweather:

March 27

Morning

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: ESE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm

Wind: ESE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 65%

Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)

Cloud Cover: 94%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Periods of rain, some heavy

Wind: ESE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 44 km/h (27.3 mph)

Humidity: 91%

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 10.2 mm (0.4 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 19°C (66°F)

Weather: Periods of rain, some heavy

Wind: SE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)

Humidity: 92%

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 10.2 mm (0.4 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

March 28

Morning

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm

Wind: SE 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 90%

Probability of Precipitation: 84%

Precipitation: 11.9 mm (0.47 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 23°C (73°F)

Weather: Rain, some heavy, and a thunderstorm

Wind: SE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 85%

Probability of Precipitation: 89%

Precipitation: 17.5 mm (0.69 in)

Cloud Cover: 92%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Cloudy with a couple of thunderstorms

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)

Humidity: 91%

Probability of Precipitation: 67%

Precipitation: 4.1 mm (0.16 in)

Cloud Cover: 88%

Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Cloudy

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 92%

Probability of Precipitation: 7%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 96%

Visibility: 6 km (3.7 miles)

March 29

Morning

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: SSW 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h (21.7 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 84%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 29°C (84°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)

Humidity: 57%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 72%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm

Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Humidity: 80%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 97%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy and warm

Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Humidity: 92%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

March 30

Morning

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and warm

Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 31°C (88°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and warm with a thunderstorm

Wind: S 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 48 km/h (29.8 mph)

Humidity: 64%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 1.3 mm (0.05 in)

Cloud Cover: 65%

Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 22°C (72°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 89%

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 52%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: SW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 99%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 39%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

