2025 Travelers Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

The 2025 Travelers Championship has concluded. Keegan Bradley emerged victorious at the Signature Event and will take home a massive chunk of the $20 million purse prize.

Bradley birdied the last hole to take home the title of the 2025 Travelers Championship. With a total score of 15-under par, the team USA Ryder Cup captain earned a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Tommy Fleetwood posted a bogey on his last hole to lose the lead and tie for second place at the 2025 Travelers Championship with Russell Henley. Both golfers earned $1.76 million each.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy recorded rounds of 5-under par 65 on Sunday (June 22) to climb up two spots up the leaderboard. The two world-class golfers tied for sixth place at the 2025 Travelers Championship and earned paychecks of $695,000 each.

Trending

Nick Dunlap and Tony Finau settled for last place, 66th, at the 2025 Travelers Championship. They both earned $39,750 each for putting up 11-over par performances each.

How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Travelers Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

WINNER - Keegan Bradley (-15) - $3.6 million

T2 - Tommy Fleetwood (-14) - $1.76 million

T2 - Russell Henley (-14) - $1.76 million

T4 - Harris English (-13) - $880,000

T4 - Jason Day (-13) - $880,000

T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-12) - $695,000

T6 - Rory McIlroy (-12) - $695,000

8 - Brian Harman (-10) - $620,000

T9 - Harry Hall (-9) - $540,000

T9 - Justin Thomas (-9) - $540,000

T9 - Lucas Glover (-9) - $540,000

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (-8) - $440,000

T12 - Denny McCarthy (-8) - $440,000

T14 - Byeong Hun An (-7) - $360,000

T14 - J.J Spaun (-7) - $360,000

T14 - Ben Griffin (-7) - $360,000

T17 - Ryan Fox (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Robert MacIntyre (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Maverick McNealy (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Sam Burns (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Aaron Rai (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Nick Taylor (-6) - $252,562.50

T17 - Wyndham Clark (-6) - $252,562.50

T25 - Bud Cauley (-5) - $154,500

T25 - Kevin Yu (-5) - $154,500

T25 - Davis Thompson (-5) - $154,500

T25 - Taylor Pendrith (-5) - $154,500

T25 - Austin Eckroat (-5) - $154,500

T30 - Adam Scott (-4) - $125,375

T30 - Hideki Matsuyama (-4) - $125,375

T30 - Andrew Novak (-4) - $125,375

T30 - Alex Noren (-4) - $125,375

T34 - Luke Clanton (-3) - $108,750

T34 - Stephan Jaeger (-3) - $108,750

T36 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2) - $90,500

T36 - Rickie Fowler (-2) - $90,500

T36 - Joe Highsmith (-2) - $90,500

T36 - Gary Woodland (-2) - $90,500

T36 - Ludvig Aberg (-2) - $90,500

T36 - Max Greyserman (-2) - $90,500

T42 - Daniel Berger (-1) - $72,000

T42 - Collin Morikawa (-1) - $72,000

T42 - Michael Kim (-1) - $72,000

T45 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - Sam Stevens (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - Tom Hoge (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - Sepp Straka (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - Shane Lowry (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - J.T. Poston (E) - $54,285.71

T45 - Tom Kim (E) - $54,285.71

T52 - Jacob Bridgeman (+1) - $46,500

T52 - Cameron Young (+1) - $46,500

T54 - Ryan Gerard (+2) - $45,500

T54 - Max Homa (+2) - $45,500

T54 - Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $45,500

T57 - Davis Riley (+3) - $43,750

T57 - Cam Davis (+3) - $43,750

T57 - Matthieu Pavon (+3) - $43,750

T57 - Adam Hadwin (+3) - $43,750

T61 - Sungjae Im (+4) - $42,250

T61 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $42,250

T63 - Thomas Detry (+5) - $41,250

T63 - Min Woo Lee (+5) - $41,250

65 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $40,500

T66 - Nick Dunlap (+11) - $39,750

T66 - Tony Finau (+11) - $39,750

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More