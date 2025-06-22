2025 Travelers Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jun 22, 2025 23:25 GMT
Travelers Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Keegan Bradley, Travelers Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Travelers Championship has concluded. Keegan Bradley emerged victorious at the Signature Event and will take home a massive chunk of the $20 million purse prize.

Bradley birdied the last hole to take home the title of the 2025 Travelers Championship. With a total score of 15-under par, the team USA Ryder Cup captain earned a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Tommy Fleetwood posted a bogey on his last hole to lose the lead and tie for second place at the 2025 Travelers Championship with Russell Henley. Both golfers earned $1.76 million each.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy recorded rounds of 5-under par 65 on Sunday (June 22) to climb up two spots up the leaderboard. The two world-class golfers tied for sixth place at the 2025 Travelers Championship and earned paychecks of $695,000 each.

Nick Dunlap and Tony Finau settled for last place, 66th, at the 2025 Travelers Championship. They both earned $39,750 each for putting up 11-over par performances each.

How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 Travelers Championship?

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Travelers Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

  • WINNER - Keegan Bradley (-15) - $3.6 million
  • T2 - Tommy Fleetwood (-14) - $1.76 million
  • T2 - Russell Henley (-14) - $1.76 million
  • T4 - Harris English (-13) - $880,000
  • T4 - Jason Day (-13) - $880,000
  • T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-12) - $695,000
  • T6 - Rory McIlroy (-12) - $695,000
  • 8 - Brian Harman (-10) - $620,000
  • T9 - Harry Hall (-9) - $540,000
  • T9 - Justin Thomas (-9) - $540,000
  • T9 - Lucas Glover (-9) - $540,000
  • T12 - Patrick Cantlay (-8) - $440,000
  • T12 - Denny McCarthy (-8) - $440,000
  • T14 - Byeong Hun An (-7) - $360,000
  • T14 - J.J Spaun (-7) - $360,000
  • T14 - Ben Griffin (-7) - $360,000
  • T17 - Ryan Fox (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Robert MacIntyre (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Maverick McNealy (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Sam Burns (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Aaron Rai (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Nick Taylor (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T17 - Wyndham Clark (-6) - $252,562.50
  • T25 - Bud Cauley (-5) - $154,500
  • T25 - Kevin Yu (-5) - $154,500
  • T25 - Davis Thompson (-5) - $154,500
  • T25 - Taylor Pendrith (-5) - $154,500
  • T25 - Austin Eckroat (-5) - $154,500
  • T30 - Adam Scott (-4) - $125,375
  • T30 - Hideki Matsuyama (-4) - $125,375
  • T30 - Andrew Novak (-4) - $125,375
  • T30 - Alex Noren (-4) - $125,375
  • T34 - Luke Clanton (-3) - $108,750
  • T34 - Stephan Jaeger (-3) - $108,750
  • T36 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2) - $90,500
  • T36 - Rickie Fowler (-2) - $90,500
  • T36 - Joe Highsmith (-2) - $90,500
  • T36 - Gary Woodland (-2) - $90,500
  • T36 - Ludvig Aberg (-2) - $90,500
  • T36 - Max Greyserman (-2) - $90,500
  • T42 - Daniel Berger (-1) - $72,000
  • T42 - Collin Morikawa (-1) - $72,000
  • T42 - Michael Kim (-1) - $72,000
  • T45 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - Sam Stevens (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - Tom Hoge (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - Sepp Straka (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - Shane Lowry (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - J.T. Poston (E) - $54,285.71
  • T45 - Tom Kim (E) - $54,285.71
  • T52 - Jacob Bridgeman (+1) - $46,500
  • T52 - Cameron Young (+1) - $46,500
  • T54 - Ryan Gerard (+2) - $45,500
  • T54 - Max Homa (+2) - $45,500
  • T54 - Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $45,500
  • T57 - Davis Riley (+3) - $43,750
  • T57 - Cam Davis (+3) - $43,750
  • T57 - Matthieu Pavon (+3) - $43,750
  • T57 - Adam Hadwin (+3) - $43,750
  • T61 - Sungjae Im (+4) - $42,250
  • T61 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $42,250
  • T63 - Thomas Detry (+5) - $41,250
  • T63 - Min Woo Lee (+5) - $41,250
  • 65 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $40,500
  • T66 - Nick Dunlap (+11) - $39,750
  • T66 - Tony Finau (+11) - $39,750
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

