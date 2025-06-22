2025 Travelers Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

The 2025 Travelers Championship has concluded. Keegan Bradley emerged victorious at the Signature Event and will take home a massive chunk of the $20 million purse prize.
Bradley birdied the last hole to take home the title of the 2025 Travelers Championship. With a total score of 15-under par, the team USA Ryder Cup captain earned a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.
Tommy Fleetwood posted a bogey on his last hole to lose the lead and tie for second place at the 2025 Travelers Championship with Russell Henley. Both golfers earned $1.76 million each.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy recorded rounds of 5-under par 65 on Sunday (June 22) to climb up two spots up the leaderboard. The two world-class golfers tied for sixth place at the 2025 Travelers Championship and earned paychecks of $695,000 each.
Nick Dunlap and Tony Finau settled for last place, 66th, at the 2025 Travelers Championship. They both earned $39,750 each for putting up 11-over par performances each.
How much did each golfer earn at the 2025 Travelers Championship?
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Travelers Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
- WINNER - Keegan Bradley (-15) - $3.6 million
- T2 - Tommy Fleetwood (-14) - $1.76 million
- T2 - Russell Henley (-14) - $1.76 million
- T4 - Harris English (-13) - $880,000
- T4 - Jason Day (-13) - $880,000
- T6 - Scottie Scheffler (-12) - $695,000
- T6 - Rory McIlroy (-12) - $695,000
- 8 - Brian Harman (-10) - $620,000
- T9 - Harry Hall (-9) - $540,000
- T9 - Justin Thomas (-9) - $540,000
- T9 - Lucas Glover (-9) - $540,000
- T12 - Patrick Cantlay (-8) - $440,000
- T12 - Denny McCarthy (-8) - $440,000
- T14 - Byeong Hun An (-7) - $360,000
- T14 - J.J Spaun (-7) - $360,000
- T14 - Ben Griffin (-7) - $360,000
- T17 - Ryan Fox (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Robert MacIntyre (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Maverick McNealy (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Sam Burns (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Aaron Rai (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Nick Taylor (-6) - $252,562.50
- T17 - Wyndham Clark (-6) - $252,562.50
- T25 - Bud Cauley (-5) - $154,500
- T25 - Kevin Yu (-5) - $154,500
- T25 - Davis Thompson (-5) - $154,500
- T25 - Taylor Pendrith (-5) - $154,500
- T25 - Austin Eckroat (-5) - $154,500
- T30 - Adam Scott (-4) - $125,375
- T30 - Hideki Matsuyama (-4) - $125,375
- T30 - Andrew Novak (-4) - $125,375
- T30 - Alex Noren (-4) - $125,375
- T34 - Luke Clanton (-3) - $108,750
- T34 - Stephan Jaeger (-3) - $108,750
- T36 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2) - $90,500
- T36 - Rickie Fowler (-2) - $90,500
- T36 - Joe Highsmith (-2) - $90,500
- T36 - Gary Woodland (-2) - $90,500
- T36 - Ludvig Aberg (-2) - $90,500
- T36 - Max Greyserman (-2) - $90,500
- T42 - Daniel Berger (-1) - $72,000
- T42 - Collin Morikawa (-1) - $72,000
- T42 - Michael Kim (-1) - $72,000
- T45 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - Sam Stevens (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - Tom Hoge (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - Sepp Straka (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - Shane Lowry (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - J.T. Poston (E) - $54,285.71
- T45 - Tom Kim (E) - $54,285.71
- T52 - Jacob Bridgeman (+1) - $46,500
- T52 - Cameron Young (+1) - $46,500
- T54 - Ryan Gerard (+2) - $45,500
- T54 - Max Homa (+2) - $45,500
- T54 - Akshay Bhatia (+2) - $45,500
- T57 - Davis Riley (+3) - $43,750
- T57 - Cam Davis (+3) - $43,750
- T57 - Matthieu Pavon (+3) - $43,750
- T57 - Adam Hadwin (+3) - $43,750
- T61 - Sungjae Im (+4) - $42,250
- T61 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $42,250
- T63 - Thomas Detry (+5) - $41,250
- T63 - Min Woo Lee (+5) - $41,250
- 65 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $40,500
- T66 - Nick Dunlap (+11) - $39,750
- T66 - Tony Finau (+11) - $39,750