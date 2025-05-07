2025 Truist Championship weather forecast: Will potential storms affect play at The Philadelphia Cricket Club?

The 2025 Truist Championship will begin shortly at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. The PGA Tour signature event will start on Thursday, May 8, and conclude on Sunday, May 11.

72 players will tee off at the 2025 Truist Championship. According to AccuWeather, the first two rounds will be rain-affected, but conditions will be favorable over the weekend.

Play is expected to begin under sunny skies; however, in the afternoon and evening, rain might disrupt play. Wind gusts would be light in the range of 5 mph to 7 mph. The probability of precipitation in the afternoon is expected to be 57%, and in the evening it is expected to be 87%. The second round is predicted to see persistent rain with moderate winds.

The weather conditions in the third and final rounds at the Truist Championship are expected to improve dramatically. However, the winds would be stronger in the third round, up to 27 mph, and would slow down in the final round.

2025 Truist Championship weather forecast

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Truist Championship, as per AccuWeather:

First Round (May 8)

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Humidity: 57%

Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 57%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm

Rain: 2.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 79%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 15°C (59°F)

Weather: Periods of rain

Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Humidity: 90%

Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 87%

Precipitation: 7.5 mm

Rain: 7.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 91%

Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Second Round (May 9)

Morning

Temperature: 18°C (64°F)

Weather: Periods of rain

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 70%

Precipitation: 4.0 mm

Rain: 4.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Periods of rain

Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Humidity: 74%

Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 71%

Precipitation: 6.3 mm

Rain: 6.3 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 12°C (54°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 70%

Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 95%

Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Third Round (May 10)

Morning

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)

Humidity: 53%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)

Weather: Sunny and pleasant

Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)

Humidity: 40%

Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

Weather: Partly cloudy

Wind: WNW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 7%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 14%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (May 11)

Morning

Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Humidity: 51%

Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant

Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Humidity: 37%

Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 13°C (55°F)

Weather: Mainly clear

Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)

Probability of Precipitation: 16%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 13%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More