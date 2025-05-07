  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Truist Championship weather forecast: Will potential storms affect play at The Philadelphia Cricket Club?

2025 Truist Championship weather forecast: Will potential storms affect play at The Philadelphia Cricket Club?

By Rohit Yadav
Modified May 07, 2025 11:30 GMT
Truist Championship 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty
2025 Truist Championship weather forecast (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

The 2025 Truist Championship will begin shortly at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. The PGA Tour signature event will start on Thursday, May 8, and conclude on Sunday, May 11.

Ad

72 players will tee off at the 2025 Truist Championship. According to AccuWeather, the first two rounds will be rain-affected, but conditions will be favorable over the weekend.

Play is expected to begin under sunny skies; however, in the afternoon and evening, rain might disrupt play. Wind gusts would be light in the range of 5 mph to 7 mph. The probability of precipitation in the afternoon is expected to be 57%, and in the evening it is expected to be 87%. The second round is predicted to see persistent rain with moderate winds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The weather conditions in the third and final rounds at the Truist Championship are expected to improve dramatically. However, the winds would be stronger in the third round, up to 27 mph, and would slow down in the final round.

2025 Truist Championship weather forecast

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Truist Championship, as per AccuWeather:

First Round (May 8)

Morning

  • Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny
  • Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
  • Weather: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm
  • Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 57%
  • Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 57%
  • Precipitation: 2.5 mm
  • Rain: 2.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 79%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
  • Weather: Periods of rain
  • Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 90%
  • Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 87%
  • Precipitation: 7.5 mm
  • Rain: 7.5 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 91%
  • Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Second Round (May 9)

Morning

  • Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
  • Weather: Periods of rain
  • Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 83%
  • Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 70%
  • Precipitation: 4.0 mm
  • Rain: 4.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
  • Weather: Periods of rain
  • Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 74%
  • Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 71%
  • Precipitation: 6.3 mm
  • Rain: 6.3 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 12°C (54°F)
  • Weather: Mostly cloudy
  • Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Third Round (May 10)

Morning

  • Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
  • Humidity: 53%
  • Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 5%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 40%
  • Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 5%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: WNW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 58%
  • Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 7%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 14%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (May 11)

Morning

  • Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 51%
  • Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 10%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 26%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
  • Humidity: 37%
  • Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 10%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 26%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

  • Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
  • Weather: Mainly clear
  • Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 61%
  • Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)
  • Probability of Precipitation: 16%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 13%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
About the author
Rohit Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Twitter icon

Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.

Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.

Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess.

Know More
Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications