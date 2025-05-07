2025 Truist Championship weather forecast: Will potential storms affect play at The Philadelphia Cricket Club?

The 2025 Truist Championship will begin shortly at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown. The PGA Tour signature event will start on Thursday, May 8, and conclude on Sunday, May 11.
72 players will tee off at the 2025 Truist Championship. According to AccuWeather, the first two rounds will be rain-affected, but conditions will be favorable over the weekend.
Play is expected to begin under sunny skies; however, in the afternoon and evening, rain might disrupt play. Wind gusts would be light in the range of 5 mph to 7 mph. The probability of precipitation in the afternoon is expected to be 57%, and in the evening it is expected to be 87%. The second round is predicted to see persistent rain with moderate winds.
The weather conditions in the third and final rounds at the Truist Championship are expected to improve dramatically. However, the winds would be stronger in the third round, up to 27 mph, and would slow down in the final round.
2025 Truist Championship weather forecast
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Truist Championship, as per AccuWeather:
First Round (May 8)
Morning
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Humidity: 61%
- Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 45%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm
- Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Humidity: 57%
- Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 57%
- Precipitation: 2.5 mm
- Rain: 2.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 79%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Periods of rain
- Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Humidity: 90%
- Dew Point: 15°C (59°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 87%
- Precipitation: 7.5 mm
- Rain: 7.5 mm
- Cloud Cover: 91%
- Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)
Second Round (May 9)
Morning
- Temperature: 18°C (64°F)
- Weather: Periods of rain
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 83%
- Dew Point: 13°C (55°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 70%
- Precipitation: 4.0 mm
- Rain: 4.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 99%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Periods of rain
- Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Dew Point: 14°C (57°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 71%
- Precipitation: 6.3 mm
- Rain: 6.3 mm
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 7 km (4.3 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 12°C (54°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: NNW 13 km/h (8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew Point: 9°C (48°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 25%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)
Third Round (May 10)
Morning
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 53%
- Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 10%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 21°C (69.8°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NNW 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
- Humidity: 40%
- Dew Point: 7°C (44.6°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 10%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: WNW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 58%
- Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 7%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 14%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Final Round (May 11)
Morning
- Temperature: 23°C (73.4°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 10%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 37%
- Dew Point: 8°C (46.4°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 10%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
- Weather: Mainly clear
- Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 61%
- Dew Point: 9°C (48.2°F)
- Probability of Precipitation: 16%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 13%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)