2025 U.S. Women’s Open R1 Weather forecast: Will rain prevent gameplay at Erin Hills?

The U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally tees off this week at Erin Hills, marking the second major of the LPGA Tour’s 2025 season. With one of golf’s most prestigious titles on the line, the event promises intense competition and dramatic moments as the top players in the world take on a challenging layout in Wisconsin. Erin Hills, known for its wide fairways and unpredictable weather, is set to test every aspect of the players’ games across four rounds.

As Round 1 begins on Thursday, May 29, the weather will play a significant role. The day starts breezy, with winds from the north-northwest reaching speeds of 17 km/h and gusting up to 44 km/h. Temperatures will peak at 20°C, with a RealFeel of 21°C and a slightly cooler RealFeel Shade of 19°C. The morning conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy, and by the afternoon, there is a growing chance of thundershowers.

Forecasters are calling for a 55% chance of precipitation, including a 17% chance of thunderstorms later in the day. An estimated 1.3 mm of rain could fall during approximately half an hour. The cloud cover is expected to be dense, at approximately 78%, which may affect visibility and course conditions throughout the day. The Max UV Index will be moderate at 5, and the AccuLumen Brightness Index is also expected to reach a medium level of 5.

Players will need to prepare for shifting winds and potential weather interruptions as the championship gets underway.

Top 3 players trying to grab their first win at the U.S. Women’s Open

Jeeno Thitikul first competed at the U.S. Women’s Open in 2022 at the age of 20. She finished tied for 24th in her debut appearance. Since then, she has played in the event every year. In 2023, Thitikul missed the cut. However, she returned strongly in 2024, finishing tied for sixth. That result marked her best performance to date in the major championship. Now ranked World No. 2, the Thai golfer enters the 2025 tournament looking to capture her first U.S. Women’s Open title.

Lydia Ko has had a long history with the U.S. Women’s Open. One of her most notable performances came in 2016, when she finished tied for third. That year, she trailed only Brittany Lang and Anna Nordqvist. Despite several appearances at the event throughout her career, Ko has struggled to produce consistent results. She failed to make the cut in the previous edition. Currently ranked World No. 3, she is still in search of her first U.S. Women’s Open victory.

Nelly Korda, the current World No. 1, first played in the tournament in 2013, finishing tied for 64th. Her best result came in 2022 with a tied-eighth finish. She has competed in the championship every year since 2016.

