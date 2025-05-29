2025 U.S. Women’s Open R2 weather forecast: Will there be clear skies at Erin Hills?

Round 2 of the U.S. Women’s Open is set to face shifting weather conditions that could influence play throughout Friday (May 30) at Erin Hills. Temperatures are expected to peak at 21°C, with a RealFeel of 24°C. In shaded areas, it will feel cooler, closer to 19°C. The morning will bring partly sunny skies, but light rain is expected later in the day.

Rain chances increase significantly in the afternoon, with an 85% probability. Around 4.7 millimeters of rain is expected to fall over three hours. The same three-hour window is likely to bring all the measurable rainfall for the day. Thunderstorms are not expected to be a major threat, but there is still a 17% chance.

Winds will come from the west-northwest at a steady 17 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching up to 48 kilometers per hour. These gusts may create challenging conditions for players, particularly on exposed sections of the course where shot control becomes more difficult.

Cloud cover will hover around 45%, meaning periods of sunshine are expected between passing showers. Visibility and natural lighting should remain strong throughout the round, supported by a Brightness Index of 8.

The UV Index is forecast to hit 11, categorized as extreme, suggesting players and spectators should take extra sun protection precautions. As the second round unfolds, competitors will need to stay focused through the changing conditions.

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open?

Fans can catch all the action from the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open through a mix of television and streaming options. Coverage begins on Thursday, May 29, and continues through Sunday, June 1. USA Network will carry the early rounds, while NBC takes over on the weekend for the final two rounds. Peacock will also provide extended streaming access throughout the tournament.

On Thursday and Friday, viewers can tune into the U.S. Women’s Open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on USA Network, with additional coverage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. available on Peacock.

Saturday’s third round will air from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NBC, with Peacock starting earlier at 1 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. Final round coverage on Sunday will be broadcast from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC and streamed on Peacock. For those watching online, Peacock will feature full streaming coverage, including early-round access and simulcasts of the NBC weekend broadcasts.

Fans can also follow featured groups each day through the official tournament website, USWomensOpen.com, as well as the USGA App. Signing up for Peacock Premium is required to stream all live content and exclusive coverage throughout the U.S. Women’s Open.

