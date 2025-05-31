2025 U.S. Women’s Open R3 Weather Update: Will winds affect gameplay at Erin Hills?

Round 3 of the U.S. Women’s Open is expected to take place under dry and sunny conditions, though visibility could be affected due to wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. The forecast high for Saturday (May 31) is 70°F, with a RealFeel of 75°F. In shaded areas, it may feel closer to 67°F, per AccuWeather.
There is no rain in the forecast, and the probability of precipitation and thunderstorms stands at 0%, offering ideal conditions for golf from a weather standpoint.
Hazy sunshine will dominate the sky throughout the day, as smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires is expected to reduce visibility and obscure sunlight. Despite the haze, brightness levels will remain high, with an AccuLumen Brightness Index of 9, indicating very bright conditions overall. Players may need to adjust to diffused lighting, especially on longer approach shots.
The maximum UV Index at the U.S. Women’s Open is projected to reach 10, which is classified as very high. Sun protection measures such as sunscreen and sunglasses are advised for players, caddies, and spectators, particularly with limited cloud cover at just 33%.
Wind will be light and variable, coming from the north-northwest at 7 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Though not expected to be a major factor, the breeze could affect ball flight on more exposed areas of the course at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Saturday’s conditions provide a break from earlier weather disruptions at the U.S. Women’s Open, allowing for uninterrupted play. However, the impact of smoke on air quality and visibility may be a factor as the third round unfolds at Erin Hills.
Past winners of the U.S. Women’s Open
- 2024: Yuka Saso
- 2023: Allisen Corpuz
- 2022: Minjee Lee
- 2021: Yuka Saso
- 2020: A Lim Kim
- 2019: Jeongeun Lee6
- 2018: Ariya Jutanugarn
- 2017: Sung Hyun Park
- 2016: Brittany Lang,
- 2015: In Gee Chun
- 2014: Michelle Wie
- 2013: Inbee Park
- 2012: Na Yeon Choi
- 2011: So Yeon Ryu
- 2010: Paula Creamer
- 2009: Eun-Hee Ji
- 2008: Inbee Park
- 2007: Cristie Kerr
- 2006: Annika Sorenstam
- 2005: Birdie Kim
- 2004: Meg Mallon
- 2003: Hillary Lunke
- 2002: Juli Inkster
- 2001: Karrie Webb
- 2000: Karrie Webb
- 1999: Juli Inkster
- 1998: Se Ri Pak
- 1997: Alison Nicholas
- 1996: Annika Sorenstam
- 1995: Annika Sorenstam
- 1994: Patty Sheehan
- 1993: Lauri Merten
- 1992: Patty Sheehan
- 1991: Meg Mallon
- 1990: Betsy King
- 1989: Betsy King
- 1988: Liselotte Neumann
- 1987: Laura Davies
- 1986: Jane Geddes
- 1985: Kathy Baker
- 1984: Hollis Stacy
- 1983: Jan Stephenson
- 1982: Janet Anderson
- 1981: Pat Bradley
- 1980: Amy Alcott
- 1979: Jerilyn Britz
- 1978: Hollis Stacy
- 1977: Hollis Stacy
- 1976: JoAnne Carner
- 1975: Sandra Palmer
- 1974: Sandra Haynie
- 1973: Susie Berning
- 1972: Susie Berning
- 1971: JoAnne Carner
- 1970: Donna Caponi
- 1969: Donna Caponi
- 1968: Susie Berning
- 1967: Catherine LaCoste
- 1966: Sandra Spuzich
- 1965: Carol Mann
- 1964: Mickey Wright
- 1963: Mary Mills
- 1962: Murle Lindstrom
- 1961: Mickey Wright
- 1960: Betsy Rawls
- 1959: Mickey Wright
- 1958: Mickey Wright
- 1957: Betsy Rawls
- 1956: Kathy Cornelius
- 1955: Fay Crocker
- 1954: Babe Zaharias
- 1953: Betsy Rawls
- 1952: Louise Suggs
- 1951: Betsy Rawls
- 1950: Babe Zaharias
- 1949: Louise Suggs
- 1948: Babe Zaharias
- 1947: Betty Jameson
- 1946: Patty Berg