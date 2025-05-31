2025 U.S. Women’s Open R3 Weather Update: Will winds affect gameplay at Erin Hills?

Round 3 of the U.S. Women’s Open is expected to take place under dry and sunny conditions, though visibility could be affected due to wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. The forecast high for Saturday (May 31) is 70°F, with a RealFeel of 75°F. In shaded areas, it may feel closer to 67°F, per AccuWeather.

There is no rain in the forecast, and the probability of precipitation and thunderstorms stands at 0%, offering ideal conditions for golf from a weather standpoint.

Hazy sunshine will dominate the sky throughout the day, as smoke from ongoing Canadian wildfires is expected to reduce visibility and obscure sunlight. Despite the haze, brightness levels will remain high, with an AccuLumen Brightness Index of 9, indicating very bright conditions overall. Players may need to adjust to diffused lighting, especially on longer approach shots.

The maximum UV Index at the U.S. Women’s Open is projected to reach 10, which is classified as very high. Sun protection measures such as sunscreen and sunglasses are advised for players, caddies, and spectators, particularly with limited cloud cover at just 33%.

Wind will be light and variable, coming from the north-northwest at 7 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Though not expected to be a major factor, the breeze could affect ball flight on more exposed areas of the course at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Saturday’s conditions provide a break from earlier weather disruptions at the U.S. Women’s Open, allowing for uninterrupted play. However, the impact of smoke on air quality and visibility may be a factor as the third round unfolds at Erin Hills.

Past winners of the U.S. Women’s Open

2024: Yuka Saso

2023: Allisen Corpuz

2022: Minjee Lee

2021: Yuka Saso

2020: A Lim Kim

2019: Jeongeun Lee6

2018: Ariya Jutanugarn

2017: Sung Hyun Park

2016: Brittany Lang,

2015: In Gee Chun

2014: Michelle Wie

2013: Inbee Park

2012: Na Yeon Choi

2011: So Yeon Ryu

2010: Paula Creamer

2009: Eun-Hee Ji

2008: Inbee Park

2007: Cristie Kerr

2006: Annika Sorenstam

2005: Birdie Kim

2004: Meg Mallon

2003: Hillary Lunke

2002: Juli Inkster

2001: Karrie Webb

2000: Karrie Webb

1999: Juli Inkster

1998: Se Ri Pak

1997: Alison Nicholas

1996: Annika Sorenstam

1995: Annika Sorenstam

1994: Patty Sheehan

1993: Lauri Merten

1992: Patty Sheehan

1991: Meg Mallon

1990: Betsy King

1989: Betsy King

1988: Liselotte Neumann

1987: Laura Davies

1986: Jane Geddes

1985: Kathy Baker

1984: Hollis Stacy

1983: Jan Stephenson

1982: Janet Anderson

1981: Pat Bradley

1980: Amy Alcott

1979: Jerilyn Britz

1978: Hollis Stacy

1977: Hollis Stacy

1976: JoAnne Carner

1975: Sandra Palmer

1974: Sandra Haynie

1973: Susie Berning

1972: Susie Berning

1971: JoAnne Carner

1970: Donna Caponi

1969: Donna Caponi

1968: Susie Berning

1967: Catherine LaCoste

1966: Sandra Spuzich

1965: Carol Mann

1964: Mickey Wright

1963: Mary Mills

1962: Murle Lindstrom

1961: Mickey Wright

1960: Betsy Rawls

1959: Mickey Wright

1958: Mickey Wright

1957: Betsy Rawls

1956: Kathy Cornelius

1955: Fay Crocker

1954: Babe Zaharias

1953: Betsy Rawls

1952: Louise Suggs

1951: Betsy Rawls

1950: Babe Zaharias

1949: Louise Suggs

1948: Babe Zaharias

1947: Betty Jameson

1946: Patty Berg

