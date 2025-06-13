2025 US Open Day 2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Oakmont?

The US Open’s second round will take place on Friday (June 13) at the Oakmont Country Club. According to the official website of AccuWeather, the day is predicted to have warm and humid conditions. The temperature might go as high as 28 degrees Celsius, and the RealFeel will go up to 33 degrees Celsius. This indicates a significant level of humidity.
In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade is expected to remain at 28°C. Cloud cover will be moderate throughout the day, with 45% of the sky expected to be covered.
Winds at the 2025 US Open will be blowing in from the south at a speed of 9 km/h. What might interrupt the game at times is the wind gusts blowing in at a speed of 13 km/h. These relatively light winds may have a limited impact on play.
But still, the players will not be saved from the impact of nature. According to predictions, there is a 65% chance of precipitation, and adding to the worries is the 39% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. The rain is expected to go on for an hour, with a density of 2.5 millimetres.
The ultraviolet (UV) index at the US Open is projected to reach an extreme level of 11, representing a significant risk of harm from unprotected exposure to the sun. The AccuLumen Brightness Index is listed at 7, suggesting bright daylight conditions outside of any potential storm activity.
What is the prize money at the 2025 US Open?
The US Open continues to lead the major championships in total prize money. The USGA announced on Wednesday that the 2025 tournament will maintain its record purse of $21.5 million. The champion will once again receive a payout exceeding $4 million.
Here is the final payout for every player making the cut at the 125th US Open at Oakmont:
1st: $4,300,000
2nd: $2,322,000
3rd: $1,445,062
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765
6th: $748,154
7th: $674,491
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,407
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067
55th: $45,632
56th: $45,197
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548
70th: $39,113
71st: $38,678