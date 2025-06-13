2025 US Open Day 2 Weather Forecast: How will the weather fare at Oakmont?

The US Open’s second round will take place on Friday (June 13) at the Oakmont Country Club. According to the official website of AccuWeather, the day is predicted to have warm and humid conditions. The temperature might go as high as 28 degrees Celsius, and the RealFeel will go up to 33 degrees Celsius. This indicates a significant level of humidity.

In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade is expected to remain at 28°C. Cloud cover will be moderate throughout the day, with 45% of the sky expected to be covered.

Winds at the 2025 US Open will be blowing in from the south at a speed of 9 km/h. What might interrupt the game at times is the wind gusts blowing in at a speed of 13 km/h. These relatively light winds may have a limited impact on play.

But still, the players will not be saved from the impact of nature. According to predictions, there is a 65% chance of precipitation, and adding to the worries is the 39% chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. The rain is expected to go on for an hour, with a density of 2.5 millimetres.

The ultraviolet (UV) index at the US Open is projected to reach an extreme level of 11, representing a significant risk of harm from unprotected exposure to the sun. The AccuLumen Brightness Index is listed at 7, suggesting bright daylight conditions outside of any potential storm activity.

What is the prize money at the 2025 US Open?

The US Open continues to lead the major championships in total prize money. The USGA announced on Wednesday that the 2025 tournament will maintain its record purse of $21.5 million. The champion will once again receive a payout exceeding $4 million.

Here is the final payout for every player making the cut at the 125th US Open at Oakmont:

1st: $4,300,000

2nd: $2,322,000

3rd: $1,445,062

4th: $1,013,040

5th: $843,765

6th: $748,154

7th: $674,491

8th: $604,086

9th: $546,720

10th: $502,174

11th: $458,280

12th: $423,729

13th: $394,829

14th: $364,407

15th: $338,332

16th: $316,602

17th: $299,218

18th: $281,834

19th: $264,450

20th: $247,067

21st: $232,073

22nd: $217,080

23rd: $202,521

24th: $189,048

25th: $177,314

26th: $167,319

27th: $159,713

28th: $152,977

29th: $146,458

30th: $139,939

31st: $133,420

32nd: $126,901

33rd: $120,382

34th: $114,515

35th: $109,735

36th: $104,954

37th: $100,391

38th: $96,045

39th: $91,699

40th: $87,353

41st: $83,007

42nd: $78,661

43rd: $74,315

44th: $69,969

45th: $65,623

46th: $61,712

47th: $57,801

48th: $54,107

49th: $51,934

50th: $49,761

51st: $48,457

52nd: $47,370

53rd: $46,501

54th: $46,067

55th: $45,632

56th: $45,197

57th: $44,763

58th: $44,328

59th: $43,894

60th: $43,459

61st: $43,024

62nd: $42,590

63rd: $42,155

64th: $41,721

65th: $41,286

66th: $40,851

67th: $40,417

68th: $39,982

69th: $39,548

70th: $39,113

71st: $38,678

