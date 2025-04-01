2025 Valero Texas Open Power Rankings: 2x PGA Tour champ edges out Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama for top spot

Corey Conners leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which will be held at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) in San Antonio, Texas, from Thursday, April 3 to Sunday, April 6. The two-time PGA Tour champion comes to the Valero Texas Open after a T8 finish at the Valspar Championship.

Ad

In his last three starts on the PGA Tour, Conners has three straight top-10 finishes. He tied for sixth at the Players Championship and third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Further, he tied for fifth at the Sentry.

Both Conners's PGA Tour victories were at the TPC San Antonio in 2019 and 2013. He tied for 25th position last year.

Hideki Matsuyama, an eleven-time PGA Tour winner, is positioned fourth on the list. He comes to the tournament after a missed cut at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. However, he has a great record at the tournament. He had a T15 finish in 2023 and a T7 finish in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Ludvig Aberg, the 2025 Genesis Invitation winner, is positioned seventh on the list. Aberg has two top-5 finishes and three top-25s in six starts. Last year, he tied for 14th at the Valero Texas Open and missed the cut in 2022.

Here's a look at the players in the PGA Tour power rankings for the tournament:

Corey Conners Akshay Bhatia Keegan Bradley Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Åberg Lee Hodges Tom Hoge Jordan Spieth Patrick Cantlay Gary Woodland Daniel Berger Sam Stevens Rico Hoey

Ad

2025 Valero Texas Open odds

Despite being ranked lower in the PGA Tour's power rankings, Ludvig Aberg has topped the odds for this week's Valero Texas Open. Per FanDuel, the Swedish golfer is the top favorite to win the tournament with odds of +1200.

Tommy Fleetwood is a close favorite to win the tournament with odds of +1400, followed by Corey Conners with odds of +1800.

Here are the odds for the 2025 Valero Texas Open at Vidanta (via Fan Duel):

Ludvig Åberg (+1200)

(+1200) Tommy Fleetwood (+1400)

(+1400) Corey Conners (+1800)

(+1800) Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

(+2000) Hideki Matsuyama (+2000)

(+2000) Jordan Spieth (+2200)

(+2200) Keegan Bradley (+2500)

(+2500) Akshay Bhatia (+2800)

(+2800) Denny McCarthy (+3000)

(+3000) Si Woo Kim (+3500)

(+3500) Keith Mitchell (+4000)

(+4000) Daniel Berger (+4000)

(+4000) Tony Finau (+4000)

(+4000) Sam Burns (+4500)

(+4500) Tom Kim (+4500)

(+4500) Bud Cauley (+5500)

(+5500) Sam Stevens (+5500)

(+5500) Gary Woodland (+5500)

(+5500) J.T. Poston (+5500)

(+5500) Rico Hoey (+6000)

(+6000) Matt Fitzpatrick (+6000)

(+6000) Jacob Bridgeman (+6000)

(+6000) Jake Knapp (+6000)

(+6000) Maverick McNealy (+6000)

(+6000) Harry Hall (+6500)

(+6500) Ben Griffin (+7000)

(+7000) Kurt Kitayama (+7000)

(+7000) Andrew Novak (+7000)

(+7000) Charley Hoffman (+7000)

(+7000) Lee Hodges (+7500)

(+7500) Brian Harman (+7500)

(+7500) Rickie Fowler (+7500)

(+7500) Ryan Fox (+7500)

(+7500) Patrick Rodgers (+8000)

(+8000) Alex Smalley (+8000)

(+8000) Chris Kirk (+8000)

(+8000) Justin Rose (+8000)

(+8000) Thorbjørn Olesen (+8000)

(+8000) Ryan Gerard (+8000)

(+8000) Matt Kuchar (+9000)

(+9000) Niklas Norgaard (+9000)

(+9000) Beau Hossler (+9000)

(+9000) Seamus Power (+9000)

(+9000) Jimmy Walker (+75000)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback