2025 Valero Texas Open weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will begin shortly at the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. The 103rd edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 3, and conclude on Sunday, April 6.

PGA Tour Communications recently updated fans about withdrawals, therefore, approximately 150 players are expected to tee off in the Valero Texas Open. According to Accuweather, rain may affect the second and third rounds of the tournament, while strong wind gusts are expected to pose challenges in the last three rounds.

The weather during the first round of the Valero Texas Open is forecasted to be partly sunny, warm, and favorable for play. The temperature will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s. The wind gusts are predicted to start picking up in the evening, rising to around 25 mph.

The weather in the second round is predicted to be sunny with thunderstorms, and the wind gusts during the round will range from 25 mph to 30 mph. The probability of precipitation (POP) will be 40% in the morning. The weather in the third round will be cooler, and the wind gusts are expected to be stronger, reaching 35 mph in the evening. The POP is predicted to be 40% on the morning of the third round.

Weather conditions on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open are expected to have cooler temperatures (~61°F) compared to the prior three rounds. The wind gusts will range from 20 mph to 25 mph.

TPC San Antonio weather forecast for 2025 Valero Texas Open

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, as per Accuweather:

First Round (April 3)

Morning

Temperature: 29°C (84°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and warm

Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Humidity: 74%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C (91°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and warm

Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)

Humidity: 43%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 40%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid

Wind: SE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 69%

Probability of Precipitation: 18%

Cloud Cover: 58%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)

Humidity: 84%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Second Round (April 4)

Morning

Temperature: 28°C (82°F)

Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid

Wind: SSE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 33°C (91°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SSE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 51%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 28%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 74%

Probability of Precipitation: 10%

Cloud Cover: 34%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: A strong thunderstorm; mostly cloudy

Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 88%

Probability of Precipitation: 55%

Precipitation: 3.8 mm (0.15 in)

Cloud Cover: 76%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Third Round (April 5)

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: A strong thunderstorm in spots; mostly cloudy

Wind: SW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 71%

Probability of Precipitation: 40%

Precipitation: 2.5 mm (0.1 in)

Cloud Cover: 71%

Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 27°C (81°F)

Weather: Decreasing clouds and breezy

Wind: N 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)

Humidity: 40%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 38%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

Weather: Breezy with increasing cloudiness

Wind: WNW 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 56 km/h (34.8 mph)

Humidity: 56%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 13%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 8°C (46°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: N 19 km/h (11.8 mph)

Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)

Humidity: 61%

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Cloud Cover: 77%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Final Round (April 6)

Morning

Temperature: 16°C (61°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: N 17 km/h (10.6 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 48%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 81%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Partly sunny

Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)

Humidity: 30%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 68%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 11°C (52°F)

Weather: Increasing cloudiness

Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)

Humidity: 45%

Probability of Precipitation: 2%

Cloud Cover: 14%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

