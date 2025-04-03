2025 Valero Texas Open weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 Valero Texas Open will begin shortly at the TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas. The 103rd edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 3, and conclude on Sunday, April 6.
PGA Tour Communications recently updated fans about withdrawals, therefore, approximately 150 players are expected to tee off in the Valero Texas Open. According to Accuweather, rain may affect the second and third rounds of the tournament, while strong wind gusts are expected to pose challenges in the last three rounds.
The weather during the first round of the Valero Texas Open is forecasted to be partly sunny, warm, and favorable for play. The temperature will range from the mid-80s to the low 90s. The wind gusts are predicted to start picking up in the evening, rising to around 25 mph.
The weather in the second round is predicted to be sunny with thunderstorms, and the wind gusts during the round will range from 25 mph to 30 mph. The probability of precipitation (POP) will be 40% in the morning. The weather in the third round will be cooler, and the wind gusts are expected to be stronger, reaching 35 mph in the evening. The POP is predicted to be 40% on the morning of the third round.
Weather conditions on Sunday at the Valero Texas Open are expected to have cooler temperatures (~61°F) compared to the prior three rounds. The wind gusts will range from 20 mph to 25 mph.
TPC San Antonio weather forecast for 2025 Valero Texas Open
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Valero Texas Open, as per Accuweather:
First Round (April 3)
Morning
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 45%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 33°C (91°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 26 km/h (16.2 mph)
- Humidity: 43%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 40%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid
- Wind: SE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Probability of Precipitation: 18%
- Cloud Cover: 58%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
- Wind: SE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
- Humidity: 84%
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)
- Cloud Cover: 100%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Second Round (April 4)
Morning
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm in parts of the area; humid
- Wind: SSE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)
- Cloud Cover: 45%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 33°C (91°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and breezy
- Wind: SSE 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 51%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 28%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Increasing cloudiness
- Wind: SE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 74%
- Probability of Precipitation: 10%
- Cloud Cover: 34%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: A strong thunderstorm; mostly cloudy
- Wind: SSE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 88%
- Probability of Precipitation: 55%
- Precipitation: 3.8 mm (0.15 in)
- Cloud Cover: 76%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Third Round (April 5)
Morning
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: A strong thunderstorm in spots; mostly cloudy
- Wind: SW 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 71%
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 2.5 mm (0.1 in)
- Cloud Cover: 71%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
- Weather: Decreasing clouds and breezy
- Wind: N 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 50 km/h (31.1 mph)
- Humidity: 40%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Cloud Cover: 38%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 11°C (52°F)
- Weather: Breezy with increasing cloudiness
- Wind: WNW 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 56 km/h (34.8 mph)
- Humidity: 56%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 13%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Overnight
- Temperature: 8°C (46°F)
- Weather: Increasing cloudiness
- Wind: N 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 46 km/h (28.6 mph)
- Humidity: 61%
- Probability of Precipitation: 3%
- Cloud Cover: 77%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Final Round (April 6)
Morning
- Temperature: 16°C (61°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: N 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)
- Humidity: 48%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 81%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 30%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Cloud Cover: 68%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 11°C (52°F)
- Weather: Increasing cloudiness
- Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 45%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Cloud Cover: 14%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)