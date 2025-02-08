2025 WM Phoenix Open round 3 tee times and pairing explored

The second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:10 PM local time due to darkness. Play resumed on February 8 at 7:42 AM local time, and all players were marked completed for 36 holes at 8:12 AM local time.

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, a cut was imposed at 2 under par. Thomas Detry leads the tournament with a total score of 12 under par. The WM Phoenix Open leader will tee off the penultimate round at 1:12 PM EST with Alex Smalley and Michael Kim, who share the second place. The threesome will tee off on TPC Scottsdale's first hole.

Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for fourth place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a total 9 under par score through two rounds. The three world-class golfers will tee off the third round at 1:01 PM EST off the first hole.

Tee times for the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open are staggered with players teeing off between 11:00 AM EST and 1:12 PM EST. Players will tee off from TPC Scottsdale's first and tenth holes.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with all times mentioned in EST (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

11:00 AM - Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax

11:11 AM - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox

11:22 AM - Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:33 AM - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer

11:44 AM - Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston

11:55 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

12:06 PM - Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia

12:17 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy

12:28 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman

12:39 PM - Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk

12:50 PM - Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger

1:01 PM - Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:12 PM - Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Hole 10

11:00 AM - David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg

11:11 AM - Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka

11:22 AM - Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp

11:33 AM - Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura

11:44 AM - Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett

11:55 AM - Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Malnati

12:06 PM - Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin

12:17 PM - Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

12:28 PM - Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim

12:39 PM - Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens

12:50 PM - K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young

1:01 PM - Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama

1:12 PM - Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 2 Leaderboard

Michael Kim shakes hands with Rasmus Højgaard after they both complete the 18th hole during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the top 12 players through 36 holes at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

1 - Thomas Detry (-12)

T2 - Alex Smalley (-10)

T2 - Michael Kim (-10)

T4 - Tom Kim (-9)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-9)

T4 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-9)

T7 - Taylor Moore (-8)

T7 - Adam Hadwin (-8)

T7 - Daniel Berger (-8)

T7 - Keith Mitchell (-8)

T7 - Justin Thomas (-8)

T12 - Adam Schenk (-7)

T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)

T12 - Adam Svensson (-7)

T12 - Brian Harman (-7)

T12 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)

T12 - Will Chandler (-7)

