2025 WM Phoenix Open round 3 tee times and pairing explored

The second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was suspended at 6:10 PM local time due to darkness. Play resumed on February 8 at 7:42 AM local time, and all players were marked completed for 36 holes at 8:12 AM local time.
Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, a cut was imposed at 2 under par. Thomas Detry leads the tournament with a total score of 12 under par. The WM Phoenix Open leader will tee off the penultimate round at 1:12 PM EST with Alex Smalley and Michael Kim, who share the second place. The threesome will tee off on TPC Scottsdale's first hole.
Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for fourth place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a total 9 under par score through two rounds. The three world-class golfers will tee off the third round at 1:01 PM EST off the first hole.
Tee times for the third round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open are staggered with players teeing off between 11:00 AM EST and 1:12 PM EST. Players will tee off from TPC Scottsdale's first and tenth holes.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with all times mentioned in EST (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 11:00 AM - Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax
- 11:11 AM - Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox
- 11:22 AM - Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:33 AM - Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer
- 11:44 AM - Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
- 11:55 AM - Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:06 PM - Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia
- 12:17 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy
- 12:28 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman
- 12:39 PM - Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk
- 12:50 PM - Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
- 1:01 PM - Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1:12 PM - Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim
Hole 10
- 11:00 AM - David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg
- 11:11 AM - Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka
- 11:22 AM - Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp
- 11:33 AM - Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura
- 11:44 AM - Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett
- 11:55 AM - Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Malnati
- 12:06 PM - Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin
- 12:17 PM - Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:28 PM - Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
- 12:39 PM - Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens
- 12:50 PM - K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young
- 1:01 PM - Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:12 PM - Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 12 players through 36 holes at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Thomas Detry (-12)
- T2 - Alex Smalley (-10)
- T2 - Michael Kim (-10)
- T4 - Tom Kim (-9)
- T4 - Jordan Spieth (-9)
- T4 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-9)
- T7 - Taylor Moore (-8)
- T7 - Adam Hadwin (-8)
- T7 - Daniel Berger (-8)
- T7 - Keith Mitchell (-8)
- T7 - Justin Thomas (-8)
- T12 - Adam Schenk (-7)
- T12 - Scottie Scheffler (-7)
- T12 - Adam Svensson (-7)
- T12 - Brian Harman (-7)
- T12 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-7)
- T12 - Will Chandler (-7)