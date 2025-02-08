2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is underway at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). After two rounds of golf at the tournament, Thomas Detry is on top of the leaderboard. The Belgian professional golfer is 12-under par and had a phenomenal Round 2 in which he scored eight birdies.
While Detry is currently sitting on top of the leaderboard, he is closely followed by Alex Smalley and Michael Kim, who are tied for second place with a score of 10-under par. These three golfers mentioned above are all paired together in Round 3 and will tee off at 11:12 AM local time.
The next bunch of golfers who make the top five are Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. These three golfers are tied for fourth place after Round 2, and like the golfers above, they also are paired together in Round 3. The mentioned golfers will tee off at 11:01 AM.
Next, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is T12, will also be a featured name in Round 3. Scheffler, 28, will be paired with Adam Svensson and Brian Harman. The trio will tee off at 10:28 AM. Overall, Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open features some top golfers, and it will be interesting to see who prevails come the end of the weekend.
A detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open
Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (All times MST):
Tee #1:
- 9:00 AM: Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax
- 9:11 AM: Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox
- 9:22 AM: Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 9:33 AM: Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer
- 9:44 AM: Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
- 9:55 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:06 AM: Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:17 AM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy
- 10:28 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman
- 10:39 AM: Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk
- 10:50 AM: Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
- 11:01 AM: Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:12 AM: Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim
Tee #10:
- 9:00 AM: David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg
- 9:11 AM: Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka
- 9:22 AM: Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp
- 9:33 AM: Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura
- 9:44 AM: Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett
- 9:55 AM: Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Mainati
- 10:06 AM: Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin
- 10:17 AM: Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
- 10:28 AM: Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
- 10:39 AM: Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens
- 10:50 AM: K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young
- 11:01 AM: Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:12 AM: Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker