2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is underway at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). After two rounds of golf at the tournament, Thomas Detry is on top of the leaderboard. The Belgian professional golfer is 12-under par and had a phenomenal Round 2 in which he scored eight birdies.

While Detry is currently sitting on top of the leaderboard, he is closely followed by Alex Smalley and Michael Kim, who are tied for second place with a score of 10-under par. These three golfers mentioned above are all paired together in Round 3 and will tee off at 11:12 AM local time.

The next bunch of golfers who make the top five are Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. These three golfers are tied for fourth place after Round 2, and like the golfers above, they also are paired together in Round 3. The mentioned golfers will tee off at 11:01 AM.

Next, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is T12, will also be a featured name in Round 3. Scheffler, 28, will be paired with Adam Svensson and Brian Harman. The trio will tee off at 10:28 AM. Overall, Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open features some top golfers, and it will be interesting to see who prevails come the end of the weekend.

A detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

An image of Thomas Detry, who starred in Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open [Image via IMAGN]

Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (All times MST):

Tee #1:

9:00 AM: Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax

9:11 AM: Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox

9:22 AM: Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard

9:33 AM: Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer

9:44 AM: Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston

9:55 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

10:06 AM: Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia

10:17 AM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy

10:28 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman

10:39 AM: Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk

10:50 AM: Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger

11:01 AM: Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:12 AM: Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Tee #10:

9:00 AM: David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg

9:11 AM: Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka

9:22 AM: Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp

9:33 AM: Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura

9:44 AM: Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett

9:55 AM: Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Mainati

10:06 AM: Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin

10:17 AM: Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

10:28 AM: Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim

10:39 AM: Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens

10:50 AM: K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young

11:01 AM: Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama

11:12 AM: Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

