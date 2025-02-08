2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Feb 08, 2025 17:29 GMT
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
A general view of the 16th green at TPC Socttsdale during Round 2 of 2025 WM Phoenix Open [Image via Getty]

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open is underway at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course). After two rounds of golf at the tournament, Thomas Detry is on top of the leaderboard. The Belgian professional golfer is 12-under par and had a phenomenal Round 2 in which he scored eight birdies.

While Detry is currently sitting on top of the leaderboard, he is closely followed by Alex Smalley and Michael Kim, who are tied for second place with a score of 10-under par. These three golfers mentioned above are all paired together in Round 3 and will tee off at 11:12 AM local time.

The next bunch of golfers who make the top five are Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. These three golfers are tied for fourth place after Round 2, and like the golfers above, they also are paired together in Round 3. The mentioned golfers will tee off at 11:01 AM.

also-read-trending Trending

Next, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is T12, will also be a featured name in Round 3. Scheffler, 28, will be paired with Adam Svensson and Brian Harman. The trio will tee off at 10:28 AM. Overall, Round 3 of the WM Phoenix Open features some top golfers, and it will be interesting to see who prevails come the end of the weekend.

A detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

An image of Thomas Detry, who starred in Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open [Image via IMAGN]
An image of Thomas Detry, who starred in Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open [Image via IMAGN]

Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard for Round 3 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (All times MST):

Tee #1:

  • 9:00 AM: Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax
  • 9:11 AM: Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox
  • 9:22 AM: Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 9:33 AM: Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer
  • 9:44 AM: Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston
  • 9:55 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 10:06 AM: Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:17 AM: Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy
  • 10:28 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman
  • 10:39 AM: Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk
  • 10:50 AM: Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger
  • 11:01 AM: Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 11:12 AM: Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Tee #10:

  • 9:00 AM: David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg
  • 9:11 AM: Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka
  • 9:22 AM: Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp
  • 9:33 AM: Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura
  • 9:44 AM: Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett
  • 9:55 AM: Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Mainati
  • 10:06 AM: Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin
  • 10:17 AM: Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery
  • 10:28 AM: Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim
  • 10:39 AM: Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens
  • 10:50 AM: K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young
  • 11:01 AM: Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:12 AM: Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी