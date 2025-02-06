  • home icon
  • 2025 WM Phoenix Open weather forecast: Winds, rain, temperature and more explored

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will begin in a few hours. The sixth tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour and the 90th edition of the tournament will be played from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, February 9 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Accuweather, the weather during the tournament will be sunny, pleasant and favorable for players. Nick Taylor won the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in the playoffs with a birdie on the second extra hole against Charley Hoffman. For him and 131 other players teeing off, the weather will play an instrumental role.

The mornings and afternoons during the four rounds of the WM Phoenix Open would be sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will range from the low-70s to high-70s throughout the tournament. Wind gusts will be low in all four rounds, ranging from 5 mph to 10 mph.

Humidity will be moderate during all four rounds while the probability of precipitation is predicted to be 0-1% throughout the tournament.

TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course weather forecast for

2025 WM Phoenix Open

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, as per Accuweather:

February 6

Morning:

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: ESE 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 31%
  • Dew Point: -3°C (27°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 4%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 15%
  • Dew Point: -3°C (27°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 46%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

  • Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
  • Weather: Mainly clear
  • Wind: S 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 28%
  • Dew Point: -1°C (30°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 9%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 10°C (50°F)
  • Weather: Mainly clear
  • Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 45%
  • Dew Point: 0°C (32°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 18%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 7

Morning:

  • Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
  • Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: ESE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 39%
  • Dew Point: 0°C (32°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 17%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • Weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 25%
  • Dew Point: 2°C (36°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 25%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

  • Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: NE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 44%
  • Dew Point: 5°C (41°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 26%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 12°C (54°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: NE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 58%
  • Dew Point: 5°C (41°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 26%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 8

Morning:

  • Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: E 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 49%
  • Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 25°C (77°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: WSW 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Humidity: 28%
  • Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

  • Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
  • Weather: Clear
  • Wind: E 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 40%
  • Dew Point: 4°C (39°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 11°C (52°F)
  • Weather: Clear
  • Wind: SE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 53%
  • Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 96%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

February 9

Morning:

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: ENE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 43%
  • Dew Point: 3°C (37°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon:

  • Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: WSW 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 24%
  • Dew Point: 1°C (34°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 45%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening:

  • Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: SSE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 31%
  • Dew Point: 1°C (34°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 2%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 98%
  • Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

Overnight:

  • Temperature: 13°C (55°F)
  • Weather: Cloudy
  • Wind: WNW 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 39%
  • Dew Point: -1°C (30°F)
  • Precipitation Probability: 3%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 83%
  • Visibility: 5 km (3.1 miles)

