  • home icon
  • Golf
  • 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Apr 24, 2025 07:18 GMT
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Previews - Source: Getty
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will begin shortly at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The 87th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 24, and conclude on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

160 players, forming 80 two-player teams, will tee off at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. According to AccuWeather, the tournament is expected to have pleasant conditions ideal for golf, except for the first round.

The weather during the morning and afternoon of the first round of the tournament is forecast to be partly sunny with a thunderstorm in the area. The probability of precipitation in the morning and afternoon is ~40%.

The second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is expected to be sunny and pleasant. The temperature in the first two rounds will range from highs of 29°C (84°F) to lows of 22°C (72°F) in the evening. Winds will be moderate, with gusts in the range of 20 mph to 25 mph.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The weekend at TPC Louisiana is predicted to be warm and dry. The temperatures in the third round would peak at 31°C (88°F) and on Sunday at 33°C (91°F), with clear skies in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts below 30 km/h (18.6 mph).

2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast

Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as per Accuweather:

Ad

First Round (April 24)

Morning

  • Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 40%
  • Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)
  • Cloud Cover: 41%
  • Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
  • Wind: SSE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 67%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 42%
  • Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)
  • Cloud Cover: 96%
  • Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Ad

Evening

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 87%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 8%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 46%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Second Round (April 25)

Morning

  • Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 69%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 11%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 62%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
  • Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
  • Humidity: 55%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 11%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 67%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Evening

  • Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
  • Humidity: 83%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 8%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 96%
  • Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)

Third Round (April 26)

Morning

  • Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and warm
  • Wind: E 4 km/h (2.5 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
  • Humidity: 68%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 5%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 51%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 31°C (88°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and warm
  • Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 48%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 4%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 48%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Evening

  • Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
  • Weather: Clear
  • Wind: S 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
  • Humidity: 73%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 6%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 7%
  • Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Final Round (April 27)

Morning

  • Temperature: 32°C (90°F)
  • Weather: Partly sunny and warm
  • Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 58%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 2%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 47%
  • Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)

Afternoon

  • Temperature: 33°C (91°F)
  • Weather: Sunny and warm
  • Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
  • Humidity: 44%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 1%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 14%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Ad

Evening

  • Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Wind: S 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
  • Humidity: 69%
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 51%
  • Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
About the author
Rohit Yadav

Rohit Yadav

Twitter icon

Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.

Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.

Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess.

Know More

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications