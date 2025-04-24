2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will begin shortly at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The 87th edition of the tournament will start on Thursday, April 24, and conclude on Sunday, April 27.
160 players, forming 80 two-player teams, will tee off at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. According to AccuWeather, the tournament is expected to have pleasant conditions ideal for golf, except for the first round.
The weather during the morning and afternoon of the first round of the tournament is forecast to be partly sunny with a thunderstorm in the area. The probability of precipitation in the morning and afternoon is ~40%.
The second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is expected to be sunny and pleasant. The temperature in the first two rounds will range from highs of 29°C (84°F) to lows of 22°C (72°F) in the evening. Winds will be moderate, with gusts in the range of 20 mph to 25 mph.
The weekend at TPC Louisiana is predicted to be warm and dry. The temperatures in the third round would peak at 31°C (88°F) and on Sunday at 33°C (91°F), with clear skies in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Winds will remain moderate, with gusts below 30 km/h (18.6 mph).
2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans weather forecast
Here's the weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, as per Accuweather:
First Round (April 24)
Morning
- Temperature: 27°C (81°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Wind: SE 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 76%
- Probability of Precipitation: 40%
- Precipitation: 1.0 mm (0.04 in)
- Cloud Cover: 41%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 28°C (82°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny with a thunderstorm in parts of the area
- Wind: SSE 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
- Humidity: 67%
- Probability of Precipitation: 42%
- Precipitation: 2.2 mm (0.09 in)
- Cloud Cover: 96%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: SE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 87%
- Probability of Precipitation: 8%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 46%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Second Round (April 25)
Morning
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Probability of Precipitation: 11%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 62%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: S 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 55%
- Probability of Precipitation: 11%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 67%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: S 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 24 km/h (14.9 mph)
- Humidity: 83%
- Probability of Precipitation: 8%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 96%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Third Round (April 26)
Morning
- Temperature: 29°C (84°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: E 4 km/h (2.5 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Humidity: 68%
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 51%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 31°C (88°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: SE 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 48%
- Probability of Precipitation: 4%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 48%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: S 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Humidity: 73%
- Probability of Precipitation: 6%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 7%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Final Round (April 27)
Morning
- Temperature: 32°C (90°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and warm
- Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 58%
- Probability of Precipitation: 2%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 47%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 33°C (91°F)
- Weather: Sunny and warm
- Wind: SSE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 30 km/h (18.6 mph)
- Humidity: 44%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 14%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Wind: S 7 km/h (4.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 22 km/h (13.7 mph)
- Humidity: 69%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 51%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)