2026 PGA Tour schedule gets first notable change as The CJ Cup Byron Nelson gets jumped: Reports

As of this writing, golf fans are enjoying the 2025 PGA Tour season. While the Truist Championship ended last week, fans now await the second Major championship of the season - the PGA Championship. However, amid all the hype, a major change has been announced for the 2026 PGA Tour season.

The major change in question involves The CJ Cup Byron Nelson being jumped. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Josh Carpenter wrote a tweet in which he mentioned that next year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be played the week after the PGA Championship.

Carpenter wrote:

"For whatever it's worth, next year's @cjbyronnelson will be played the week after the PGA Championship (May 21-24), the spot currently occupied by the Charles Schwab Challenge. TBD on where Colonial will move"

You can check Josh Carpenter's tweet below:

It must be noted that this year The CJ Cup Byron Nelson was played two weeks before the PGA Championship. As a matter of fact, after The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour also hosted the 2025 Truist Championship, which was won by American golfer Sepp Straka.

Who won the PGA Tour's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson & how much did he earn?

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was played at the TPC Craig Ranch. After four rounds of dominant golf, it was Scottie Scheffler who won the tournament. This tournament in question had a total purse of $9.9M, and Scheffler earned the lion's share as he received a sum of $1,782,000 for his win.

Here is a detailed look at the payouts for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

WIN: Scottie Scheffler, -31/253, $1.782 million

2: Erik van Rooyen, -23/261, $1.079 million

3: Sam Stevens, -20/264, $683,100

4: Jordan Spieth, -19/265, $485,100

T-5: Sam Burns, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Mark Hubbard, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Takumi Kanaya, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Will Gordon, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Eric Cole, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Kurt Kitayama, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Adam Schenk, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-5: Ricky Castillo, -17/267, $305,971.88

T-13: Antoine Rozner, -16/268, $200,475

T-13: Jhonattan Vegas, -16/268, $200,475

T-15: Matt McCarty, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Chris Gotterup, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Max McGreevy, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Chandler Phillips, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Si Woo Kim, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Cameron Champ, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Vince Whaley, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Kevin Roy, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Patrick Rodgers, -15/269, $136,719

T-15: Andrew Putnam, -15/269, $136,719

T-25: Ross Steelman, -14/270, $79,447.50

T-25: Pierceson Coody, -14/270, $79,447.50

T-25: Danny Walker, -14/270, $79,447.50

T-25: Nico Echavarria, -14/270, $79,447.50

T-29: Kevin Yu, -13/271, $66,330

T-29: Taylor Dickson, -13/271, $66,330

T-29: Thorbjorn Olesen, -13/271, $66,330

T-29: Trey Mullinax, -13/271, $66,330

T-33: Doug Ghim, -12/272, $52,800

T-33: Harry Hall, -12/272, $52,800

T-33: Niklas Norgaard, -12/272, $52,800

T-33: Michael Thorbjornsen, -12/272, $52,800

T-33: Ben Martin, -12/272, $52,800

T-33: Sungjae Im, -12/272, $52,800

T-39: Jake Knapp, -11/273, $40,095

T-39: Riyuka Hoshino, -11/273, $40,095

T-39: Alex Smalley, -11/273, $40,095

T-39: Joseph Bramlett, -11/273, $40,095

T-39: Sami Valimaki, -11/273, $40,095

T-39: Nate Lashley, -11/273, $40,095

T-45: Henrik Norlander, -10/274, $31,185

T-45: Matteo Manassero, -10/274, $31,185

T-45: Davis Riley, -10/274, $31,185

48: Rasmus Hojgaard, -9/275, $27,621

T-49: Karl Vilips, -8/276, $25,509

T-49: Webb Simpson, -8/276, $25,509

T-49: Patton Kizzire, -8/276, $25,509

T-52: David Skinns, -7/277, $23,710.50

T-52: Ben Kohles, -7/277, $23,710.50

T-52: Thomas Rosenmueller, -7/277, $23,710.50

T-52: Rico Hoey, -7/277, $23,710.50

T-56: Isaiah Salinda, -6/278, $22,770

T-56: Nicolai Hojgaard, -6/278, $22,770

T-56: Matt Kuchar, -6/278, $22,770

T-56: Stephan Jaeger, -6/278, $22,770

T-60: Byeong Hun An, -5/279, $21,978

T-60: Cam Davis, -5/279, $21,978

T-60: Ryan Fox, -5/279, $21,978

T-60: Victor Perez, -5/279, $21,978

64: Brandon Matthews, -4/280, $21,483

T-65: Mac Meissner, -2/282, $21,186

T-65: Beau Hossler, -2/282, $21,186

T-67: Camilo Villegas, -1/283, $20,691

T-67: Alejandro Tosti, -1/283, $20,691

T-67: Rafael Campos, -1/283, $20,691

70: John Pak, +2/286, $20,295

