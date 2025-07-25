  • home icon
  • 21-Yo Lottie Woad reflects on ‘feeding off’ of Nelly Korda and her idol Charley Hull on debut

21-Yo Lottie Woad reflects on ‘feeding off’ of Nelly Korda and her idol Charley Hull on debut

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 25, 2025 11:49 GMT
Lottie Woad, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull
Lottie Woad, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull (Images: All from Getty)

Lottie Woad turned professional last week and made her LPGA debut as pro at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday. The 21-year-old teed up alongside Nelly Korda and her idol Charley Hull at Dundonald Links.

For the unversed, World No.1 Nelly Korda posted an opening round four-under par 68, while Woad managed to go one better. The reigning Ladies European Tour’s Irish Open champion t one stroke off the lead at ethe end of day 1. The young English golfer outscored compatriot Hull by four strokes. Following this, she credited her experienced playing partners and said the trio were ‘feeding off each other’ which eventually helped her game.

She dubbed it “great” to tee up with two players who inspired her growing up. However, she downplayed the excitement of playing with English star Hull and reminded fans that it wasn’t her first time sharing greens with the latter.

Replying to a query on playing with her ‘idol’ Charley Hull and Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad said on Thursday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I've played with her (Hull) before. It wasn't the first time. Everyone played well. So, it was feeding off each other which is nice… It was great.”
It is pertinent to note that Woad had dubbed being paired with Hull ‘cool’ ahead of the event. The young golfer admitted the 29-year-old being her ‘inspiration.’

She said ahead of the Women’s Scottish Open’s start:

“I think growing up, I watched a lot of the English pros. So being paired with Charley tomorrow is going to be cool.”

Nelly Korda lauds Lottie Woad's impressive pro debut

Lottie Woad marked her debut with an impressive opening round of 68 at the Women’s Scottish Open. The 21-year-old from Surrey helmed top spot in the contest after six birdies in 14 holes on Thursday. However, a bogey at the par-four 17th, her only one for the day, saw the former amateur world number one drop to T2 alongside Ireland's Leona Maguire.

The young golfer, who announced her decision to turn pro last week, seemingly impressed Nelly Korda with her round. The 2x major champ was quick to laud her rising rival and dubbed it a ‘deserving’ start to LPGA Tour’s newest pro. The 26-year-old golf icon also addressed the former amateur’s T3 finish at The Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month.

Commenting on Lottie Woad’s opening round at Dundonald Links, Nelly Korda said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, she's had an amazing run the last couple weeks and deserves where she's at right now, and it's going to be exciting to see where her career goes.”

It is pertinent to note that Lottie Woad rose to limelight winning the Irish Open on Ladies European Tour earlier this month. Notably, the amateur status disallowed the English golfer to take the winner’s paycheck, which eventually led to the Florida State Alum turning pro at 21.

