Who is Lottie Woad? All about the amateur who won the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

English amateur golfer Lottie Woad clinched her first title on the Ladies European Tour by winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open with an impressive 21-under par final score of 271. Woad defeated Madelene Sagstrom by a six-stroke margin at the Carton House Golf Club in Maynooth, Ireland on Sunday, June 6.

Woad, who currently stands first on the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) was born in Surrey on January 17, 2004. She won her first Amateur title when she was just 15 years old, at the Surrey Ladies County Championship in 2019.

Two years later, Woad emerged victorious at the Welsh Women's Open Stroke Play Championship after defeating Billie-Jo Smith by three strokes in 2021.

The following year in 2022, Lottie Woad played on the Ladies European Tour for the first time at the Madrid Ladies Open and ended with a decent finish at T13. She also went on to win the annual golf event organized by the R&A, the Girls Amateur Championship later that year in August.

The same year, Woad also joined the Florida State University which got her on the Florida State Seminoles women's golf team.

During her time in the university, Woad received multiple honors which became a testament to her golf skills. She was awarded with WGCA (Women's Golf Coaches Association) Freshman of the Year, FSU Female Athlete of the Year, as well as the ACC Golfer of the Year.

Woad made her first appearance at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2023 and finished in 13th place. However, she clinched the victory the next year after carding an 8-under par 208.

With this win, Woad rose to No.1 on the WAGR standings. She also went on to become the first English woman to receive the Mark H. McCormack Medal honor in 2024. In 2025, the English amateur golfer came close to defending her title at Augusta, but had to settle for the third position at the end of the event.

Lottie Woad with the trophy after her win at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2024 - Source: Getty

Lottie Woad has also been a part of the International team for the Arnold Palmer Cup since 2023. While the team lost to the United States in 2023, they sealed the victory this year in a 35-25 margin.

Woad also claimed the individual title at the collegiate tournament earlier this year at the Moon Invitational while Florida State University won the group segment.

How has Lottie Woad performed at Major Championships?

Lottie Woad first appeared at LPGA Majors in 2024, when she qualified for three events. At the Chevron Championship, she finished in a seven-way tie for 23rd and missed the cut at the U.S. Women's Open and Amundi Evian Championship.

Woad also competed at the AIG Women's Open last year, where she won the Smyth Salver, the amateur segment of the Major, and played incredibly to finish at T10 in the main event.

In 2025, while Woad failed to make the cut at the Chevron Championship, she finished T31 at the U.S. Women's Open and was also the low amateur.

Lottie Woad with Lydia Ko at the AIG Women's Open 2024 - Source: Getty

The 21-year-old will next be seen in action at the Amundi Evian Championship happening from July 10 to 13 in France.

