Who won the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

Lottie Woad stood tall to capture her first win at the KPMG Women's Irish Open. The tournament took place at the famous Carton House Fairmont in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. It took place on the iconic O'Meara Course, which provides a fair and demanding layout for golfers.

Many golfers had fantastic rounds during the KPMG Women's Irish Open, but Lottie Woad eventually emerged victorious. The amateur golfer recorded an incredible 21-under par over four rounds, winning by a margin of six strokes. She had been leading the competition since round 2, and continued her dominance in the final round.

Lottie Woad became the first amateur golfer to win a Ladies European Tour event in three years. Her game was aggressive throughout the KPMG Women's Irish Open, but she kept her cool and paid special attention to the par-5 holes. She also shot a bogey-free round with five birdies in round one, followed by a second round of seven birdies and one bogey.

Woad maintained her lead on the final day of the KPMG Women's Irish Open as well, finishing with six birdies and two bogeys.

What does the final leaderboard for the KPMG Women's Irish Open look like?

Many golfers experienced highs and lows at the KPMG Women's Irish Open. The tournament featured a total of 132 golfers, out of which only 69 made the 36-hole cut.

Here's how the leaderboard for the KPMG Women's Irish Open looks after the final day:

1. Lottie Woad (ENG) (a) (271, -21)

2. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) (277, -15)

3. Amelia Garvey (NZL) (278, -14)

4. Charley Hull (ENG) (280, -12)

T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (ESP) (282, -10)

T5. Hannah Screen (ENG) (282, -10)

T5. Chiara Tamburlini (SUI) (282, -10)

T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (AUS) (282, -10)

T9. Celine Herbin (FRA) (283, -9)

T9. Alexandra Swayne (ISV) (283, -9)

T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (FRA) (283, -9)

T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (DEN) (284, -8)

T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (SWE) (284, -8)

T12. Alice Hewson (ENG) (284, -8)

T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (GER) (284, -8)

T12. Anna Foster (IRL) (284, -8)

T17. Laura Beveridge (SCO) (285, -7)

T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (DEN) (285, -7)

T17. Darcey Harry (WAL) (285, -7)

T17. Alessandra Fanali (ITA) (285, -7)

T21. Polly Mack (GER) (286, -6)

T21. Meghan MacLaren (ENG) (286, -6)

T21. Esme Hamilton (ENG) (286, -6)

T24. Maha Haddioui (MAR) (287, -5)

T24. Nastasia Nadaud (FRA) (287, -5)

T24. Lisa Pettersson (SWE) (287, -5)

T24. Dorota Zalewska (POL) (287, -5)

T24. Blanca Fernandez (ESP) (287, -5)

T29. Anna Nordqvist (SWE) (288, -4)

T29. Perrine Delacour (FRA) (288, -4)

T31. Momoka Kobori (NZL) (289, -3)

T31. Kylie Henry (SCO) (289, -3)

T31. Kelsey Bennett (AUS) (289, -3)

T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (AUS) (289, -3)

T31. Chloe Williams (WAL) (289, -3)

T31. Mimi Rhodes (ENG) (289, -3)

T37. Canice Screene (IRL) (290, -2)

T37. Chiara Noja (GER) (290, -2)

T37. Klara Davidson Spilkova (CZE) (290, -2

T37. Leonie Harm (GER) (290, -2)

T37. Agathe Sauzon (FRA) (290, -2)

T37. Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen (DEN) (290, -2)

T37. Georgia Hall (ENG) (290, -2)

T44. Charlotte Laffar (ENG) (291, -1)

T44. Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir (ISL) (291, -1)

T44. Lorna Mcclymont (SCO) (291, -1)

T44. Brianna Navarrosa (USA) (291, -1)

T48. Natacha Host Husted (DEN) (292, E)

T48. Leona Maguire (IRL) (292, E)

50. Teresa Toscano (ESP) (293, +1)

T51. April Angurasaranee (THA) (294, +2)

T51. Celina Sattelkau (GER) (294, +2)

T51. Trichat Cheenglab (THA) (294, +2)

T54. Cara Gainer (ENG) (295, +3)

T54. Emily Penttila (FIN) (295, +3)

T54. Emma Fleming (IRL) (a) (295, +3)

T57. Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG) (296, +4)

T57. Ayako Uehara (JPN) (296, +4)

T59. Maria Hernandez (ESP) (297, +5)

T59. Marianne Skarpnord (NOR) (297, +5)

T59. Michaela Finn (SWE) (297, +5)

T59. Stacy Bregman (RSA) (297, +5)

T63. Patricie Mackova (CZE) (298, +6)

T63. Anna Magnusson (SWE) (298, +6)

T63. Diksha Dagar (IND) (298, +6) T66.

Vanessa Bouvet (FRA) (299, +7)

T66. Jess Baker (ENG) (299, +7)

68. Amaia Latorre (ESP) (300, +8)

69. Elena Moosmann (SUI) (302, +10)

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More